Oscars to hold emergency talks on future role of Harvey Weinstein

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hosts the Oscars, described the sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein as “repugnant” and “abhorrent” and said on Wednesday that it would be holding a meeting on Saturday to discuss any action to be taken.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) also announced it had suspended his membership, effective immediately.

The Academy will host an emergency meeting today to discuss the membership of Weinstein.

Rose McGowan, another accuser, called for the board of the Weinstein Company to be dissolved following the allegations against its co-founder.

The actress, 44, tweeted a link to the campaign on website ipetitions.com and said: “Join me in supporting this important cause at iPetitions. DISSOLVE THE BOARD.”

Over 10,000 signatures had been added to the petition by Thursday.

Meanwhile, stars across Hollywood have continued to condemn Weinstein’s behaviour.

Ewan McGregor said Weinstein was a “bully”, Matt Damon said he had been left “absolutely sick to my stomach” while Ben Affleck added he was “saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades”.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May also spoke out about the scandal on Wednesday.

She said the reports were “deeply concerning” as senior politicians called for Weinstein to be stripped of his CBE.