Organs of tragic footballer Shaun Woodburn ‘saved four people’

The organs of footballer, Shaun Woodburn, who was killed in Edinburgh on New Years Day, saved the lives of four people, including a baby.

Shaun Woodburn passed away at the age of 30. Contributed

Shaun passed away on New Year’s Day after being attacked in Leith, with a 16-year-old appearing in court charged with murder.

The former Bonnyrigg Rose player had been out with friends celebrating Hogmanay at Gladstones Bar prior to the incident.

It has since been reported that the organs of Shaun saved the lives of four people.

The mum of the tragic 30-year-old, Denise Syme, is now urging others to sign up to donate their organ donors.

Denise, who resides in Edinburgh, said: “I know he would have wanted to donate his organs even though we never discussed it. I just knew.

“A part of him is living on and it helps us as a family. And if I can encourage anybody to register, then I would say, ‘Please just think about it.’

“He’s in our hearts and so we had to think beyond it and if he could help someone else.”

It is understood that the organs donated by Woodburn also saved a baby.

His mother said: “Helping the baby is lovely but so is helping the older people. And to have helped the young teenage girl too – that’s just wonderful. I think Shaun would be proud that he’s done this.”