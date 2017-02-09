Zara Kitson: World has changed but still much work to be done

In a ‘free-world’ world that has been flipped upside down, spun around, and spat out sideways by orangey-white men throwing hissy fits in a bid to state their manhood through power over others, it seems almost indulgent to reflect on Scotland’s human rights tract and demand continued progress.

Yet it’s clear from the woes of 2016 that our rights as women, as LGBT people, as black and ethnic minorities, indeed our rights as humans are always under threat.

Our rights are protected and underpinned by law, so naturally and quite rightly we focus our fight on changing laws. We must remember the fight doesn’t stop there. People change laws, usually informed by social attitude.

Once a cause is deemed worthy of the people’s attention, our politicians sit up and take note. Once laws are passed, and rights – like equal marriage – are won, we move on to the next fight for liberation. A signal is sent declaring equality has been served, and in the public’s mind, they shut up shop with concern for their LGBT allies. ‘You’ve won your rights, what more do you want?’

There is grave danger in this complacent approach, and it comes from communities themselves, not just society at large.

As a bisexual woman who happens to be getting married this year, I’m ever grateful to be granted the right to marry the woman I love. Being part of the LGBT community and working in the field of LGBT equality, I have come to understand that there is myth being peddled in Scotland that our work here is done.

When you overhear a gay guy state that he isn’t interested in joining his organisation’s LGBT network, as he isn’t a ‘flag waving poof’, you know you’re in trouble.

Scotland is hailed as the best country in Europe for LGBTI legal equality (ILGA-Europe, Rainbow Index). That’s something to be celebrated, none the least during LGBT History Month which runs throughout February. Yet, changing laws and changing lives is not always the same thing.

Despite Scotland’s positive legislative picture there is still more to be done in changing social attitudes to improve LGBT peoples’ life experiences. Where LGBT people do experience prejudice and discrimination, it can have an adverse effect on their mental health and wellbeing, education, and employment.

LGBT Youth Scotland’s research shows that experiencing bullying had a significant impact on young LGBT people’s mental health: 44 per cent of those who had experienced homophobic or biphobic bullying, and 69 per cent of those who had experienced transphobic bullying report having poor mental health.

Until we live in a Scotland – and world – where LGBT people, women, and black and ethnic minorities are treated equally and with respect, we must continue to work to mobilise law into practice.

Yes, change the law, but don’t forget that the law can always be changed back. Real progress is won in changing social attitudes and behaviour, in winning hearts and minds.

Zara Kitson lives in Glasgow. She describes herself as “a human rights campaigner and communications bod”.