Letter: gender identity moves “a voyeur’s charter”

Sir, – It is now official: the Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and many of her Parliamentary colleagues need guidance lessons, urgently at that, on … wait for it … gender identity.

Unbelievable confusion of enormous, and quite disturbing, magnitude abounds within their corridors of power, when elected politicians cannot categorise people as being either man and woman.

Let the truth be known.

Sensible and sane people, across the country, are disgusted at the ever-increasing sin-sick laws and regulations being devised at Holyrood.

The latest phobic craze, which the Bible calls ‘a shame even to speak of’, is transgender equality.

In other words, they want to somehow give recognition to individuals who don’t accept the sex they were born with, or feel they are in the wrong body.

With all the political parties supportive of what can only be called a voyeur’s charter, which they have unleased without any shame, the Scottish Parliament is fast becoming a joke.

Yes, you expect to see clowns performing at a circus, but not on the debating floor at Holyrood.

First Minister said, in an interview, very recently: “We’ll deliver world-leading reforms to gender recognition law in Scotland, so that all trans and non-binary people can fully access their human right to legal gender recognition … and we’ll push for reforms to allow non-binary people to record their gender as ‘X’ on passports, records and identity documents.”

Have we as a nation completely lost our senses? It certainly looks like it.

As for the term ‘non-binary’ Wikipedia tells us that this ‘refers to people who don’t believe that there are just two genders and who exist outside of the gender binary. Non-binary people class themselves as neither exclusively male nor female. They may be both, another, all, none or beyond.’ Yes, Holyrood, or should I say Hollywood, want to legally recognise these individuals by offering them the option of Mx, alongside Mr, Miss and Mrs.

The Bible knows no other gender categories besides male and female.

You are either one or the other, either a man or a woman: “So God created man in his own image … male and female created he them.”

God also has a solemn word of condemnation for all trans and non-binary people: “The woman shall not wear that which pertaineth unto a man, neither shall a man put on a woman’s garment: for all that do so are abomination unto the Lord thy God … He that is wounded in the stones, or hath his privy member cut off, shall not enter into the congregation of the Lord.”

The Bible clearly condemns transgenderism as a sin against God. Men must live and appear as men and women must live and appear as women.

We are speaking here not about those who have a genetic or medical condition. That is a completely different issue. We are talking about people whose physical bodies clearly point to them being male or female.

Yes, we feel deeply for those who struggle with gender dysphoria, and we seek to show them Christian compassion, by directing them to the promise of freedom which the truth of Jesus Christ offers in the gospel: “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

There is not one single clown in the political circus can offer that freedom. – Yours, etc.,

Donald J Morrison

Old Edinburgh Road

Inverness