William Loneskie: Withdrawing from the Single Market and relying on WTO rules is best for Britain

Europhiles say that the Single Market which replaced the Common Market in 1993 is such a wonderful thing that being outside it would be a disaster. They say that the UK falling back on World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules would cost Britain billions. I do not agree.

The UK exports to over 100 countries under WTO rules. But UK exports to these countries have grown on average year on year by 3 per cent, whereas UK exports to the EU have stagnated at under 1 per cent. Countries outside the EU exporting to the EU have consistently outperformed countries within the EU exporting to other countries within the Single Market.

Consider, for example, the performance of Scotch whisky exports compared with American bourbon exports into the EU. Twenty-five years ago bourbon was of little significance in the EU. But over the period 1993-2014 bourbon exports rocketed by 430 per cent while in the same time-frame exports of Scotch grew by only 39 per cent.

Of the top 40 fastest-growing exporters to the EU original Single Market the UK would be placed 36th, hardly a ringing endorsement of the customs union. Taking back control under WTO rules requires no payment, unlike the £84 billion we would have to pay under Barnier’s terms just to escape the EU.

Returning to the unfettered position of a world trading nation unhampered by the rules drawn up by an unelected European Commission should be considered the first option, not a fall-back position. Remaining in the Single Market means continuing to pay billions for that “privilege”.

But doing so once out of the EU would mean that UK financial institutions in the City of London would be vulnerable to legislation imposed on them by Brussels which the UK government could no longer veto. Make no mistake, Frankfurt and Paris would love to see London lose its place as the world’s leading financial centre.

Before the EU referendum the then Chancellor George Osborne planned for an emergency budget if we voted to leave to meet an immediate “£30bn black hole in finances” requiring savage spending cuts on the NHS and 2p on the basic rate of income tax. Economists and experts lined up to predict an immediate house price crash, mass unemployment, rampant inflation, and general all-round misery.

The opposite has happened – the UK economy is amongst the strongest of the G20. Now these experts are saying that misery will again happen if we leave the Single Market.

The fact is that what they mean by remaining in the Single Market is remaining in the EU. Do not listen. As Michael Burridge, author of the 178 page Civitas think tank report on the Single Market, It’s Quite OK to Walk Away, concludes: “The decision of the UK government to withdraw from the Single Market and to rely on WTO rules is in the best interests of the British people.”

William Loneskie is a retired geography teacher. He lives in Lauder.