William Loneskie: Smart meters anything but for everyone apart from the energy suppliers

EU directive 2009/72/EU includes a measure for “intelligent metering systems or smart grids.” To comply, the UK government has mandated utility companies to remove our reliable analogue electricity and gas meters and replace them with ones which will allow the Big Six to introduce variable charging regimes.

All homes and small businesses are supposed to have smart meters installed by 2020. These are indeed a smart move for the electricity and gas suppliers because they will give them savings of £8 billion.

Not so smart for the meter readers who will lose their jobs. Not so smart for the home owners who have to take days off work or waste hours waiting for the unnecessary installation of new meters, and who may have to repeat the process twice or even three times.

Not smart for the consumers who ultimately have to pay the £11bn cost through their bills. Not smart when changing suppliers because not all wi-fi meters will work with all energy providers. And not smart for the security of Britain’s energy supply.

These meters contain a switch which could be used to disconnect electricity or gas supplies over a large geographic area in an instant. What a fat juicy target for a cyber attack!

We are assured that such a hack is impossible, and that no electronic device is available at the building level which can stop them recording. But GCHQ has already had the encryption keys changed, and the FBI reports large numbers of meters being individually hacked in the USA for electricity theft.

I suspect the computer experts at TalkTalk and Tesco Bank were also super-confident that their systems were secure. Even if wi-fi meters are secure now who can say with certainty that they will be secure ten years hence given that technological development is on an exponential curve?

And just as we are assured that they cannot be hacked, so we are assured that their wi-fi signals are quite safe. Really? Smart meters emit pulses of radio-frequency radiation constantly (search “YouTube Stratford smart meter”). Although government studies say they are safe, other studies show that they emit more than 100 times more radiation than a mobile phone.

Smart meters are pushed as a means to monitor energy supply, yet you can buy an energy monitor for a fraction of a smart meter’s cost. Energy monitors could be installed at a fraction of the price of the smart meter roll-out, if their primary purpose as Smart GB would have us believe is to help us reduce consumption.

A budget of £192 million has been allocated to Smart Meter GB to convince us that smart meters are a good thing. You may have noticed their inane cartoon figures Gaz and Leccy on various media.

Fortunately, there is no legal requirement to have a smart meter installed. Just say no.

William Loneskie MA(Hons), Dip.Ed. is a retired geography teacher. He lives in Oxton, Lauder.