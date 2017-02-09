William Loneskie: Country living is priceless for its peace and quiet away from the city

Recent studies demonstrate that excessive noise and poor air quality are harmful to health, but country living provides quietness and pure air.

Country living is priceless.

From the evening through the night in my village there is silence. No traffic noise, no sirens, no louting. At 750 feet in the Scottish Borders the air is pristine. No need here for the airtight homes with anti-pollution filters on whole house ventilation systems a UK government white paper will propose for new urban developments in 700 polluted locations.

Here we are insulated from the clamour and vice of the city with its congestion, scarcity of land, foul air, flightpath noise, screaming sirens, drugs culture and Saturday night mayhem. Yet we are not isolated from city facilities or medical care. The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and The Borders General are only 40 minutes away. Lauder Health Centre is a ten minutes’ drive and is outstanding in the care it provides, next-day appointments being the rule not the exception. Perrymans’ reliable buses are hourly, north and south.

People know one another, greet, stop and talk. The village shop is an information exchange. The village pub, or the hotel at Carfraemill, provide good food. The delivery vans of Sainsbury or Tesco or Parcelforce will supply everything you could possibly need directly to your door.

The village school has a roll of 50 with teachers keen to teach and children willing to learn. Inspectors reported that the children were “happy, confident, and enthusiastic about their learning”, “the quality of the children’s learning experiences is outstanding”, and “children, staff and parents are proud of their school”.

Rural homes are in a different price bracket from those of supposed “desirable” city locations. A detached property with a decent driveway and a garage can be yours for the price of a city apartment.

Rural life has been greatly enriched by modern technology. Smart television and internet connection add another dimension. Although there are still some “not-spots” in rural areas, the Government has obliged mobile network operators each to have 90 per cent geographic coverage of the UK by the end of 2017. Broadband too is improving all the time. Recently, an Open Reach engineer measured my BT Broadband speed from the exchange at 22mps and the village will have Superfast broadband later this year.

In ten years I have seen a police car on about four occasions. There is no crime and no vandalism. Scotland’s high villages are oases of calm.

Living in the country allows immediate access to the countryside and, as we know, taking country walks is a healthy pleasure.

No wonder that German researchers studying the amygdala and perigenual anterior cingulate cortex found that city dwellers were most stressed, small-town inhabitants less so, and countryside dwellers least stressed of all.

William Loneskie MA(Hons), Dip.Ed. is a retired geography teacher. He lives in Lauder in the Scottish Borders.