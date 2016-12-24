Who had the first Christmas tree?

A battle over bragging rights in the Baltics has a serious side to it - tourism revenue, write Richard M. Hemphill and Joanna Berendt

In the Baltics, there may be no war on Christmas but there’s a pretty prickly one over the tree.

For six successive seasons, Riga and Tallinn — the capitals of Latvia and Estonia — have waged a feud over which was the site of the world’s first decorated Christmas tree. Riga says it was first, in 1510. Tallinn claims a much earlier event, in 1441.

More than civic pride is at stake. Christmas-themed travel has become extremely lucrative, especially in the ice-choked north, where there are no swaying palms to lure the winter-weary.

And this year, the rivalry has taken on an added urgency and a darker tinge.

Simmering tensions between Russia and Nato and the faltering Russian economy have squeezed tourist traffic from what had been a prime source of vacationers. And the deadly attack on Berlin’s Christmas market this week has raised fears that holiday markets, in general, may see fewer customers for their hot spiced wine and sugary treats.

The Christmas tree spat began in 2010, when Latvians started an advertising campaign that claimed that Riga was the first, citing 1510 as the year when a mysterious and rambunctious medieval brotherhood known as the House of the Black Heads paraded through Riga carrying a constructed replica of a tree. They decorated it with fruits and candles, danced around it and then, a few days later, burned it to the ground.

Hold on a second, responded the Estonians. They produced evidence that they claim showed that a similar festival had taken place at yet another lodge of the Black Heads, this one in Tallinn in 1441.

And their festival, Estonians claim, involved a real tree. In fact, said historian Juri Kuuskemaa, “we can be sure it was a spruce.”

Riga’s mayor, Nils Usakovs, countered that claim by saying that the Estonians employ post-truth tactics when it comes to the invention of the Christmas tree.

It’s an unusual war, fought with ornaments and historians.

“Cities like Berlin had to wait until the 18th century before the first recorded public use of a Christmas tree,” sniffed Kuuskemaa, 74, who is also the official Herald of Tallinn, a ceremonial position for which he often dons period garb. “And for Paris and London, it didn’t happen until the 19th century. Tallinn and Riga did it centuries before all the great metropolises of Europe.”

Whizzing round the capital the week before Christmas, Usakovs has taken on the work ethic of an elf. At the foot of a former landfill site that is being converted into a miniature ski resort, Usakovs lit his 48th Christmas tree of the season.

He said the Christmas tree conflict, in reality, had reached a bit of a historical stalemate, as there was not enough contextual evidence to say for certain which city came first. But he doesn’t care.

“Any time they say they were first, they have to mention also our city,” he said. “Tourists from Germany or Belgium or Russia don’t care for historical truth; they care about cities with fancy Christmas trees, fancy Christmas markets. And when they read that there is also this battle between Tallinn and Riga — it’s fun!”

Nearly 200 miles north, in Tallinn, the chairman of the Estonian Parliament’s defense committee, Hannes Hanso, stood beside the official parliamentary tree and declared that he took a policy of total non-recognition when it came to Riga’s claims.

“I didn’t know Latvia had any claim to the first Christmas tree,” he said with mock incredulity.

Hanso also reminded Latvians not to get any ideas about who has the highest mountain either, as Estonia’s Big Egg Mountain, at 1,043 feet, was clearly higher than Latvia’s Gaizinkalns, which reaches a mere 1,024 feet.

Maximilien Lejeune, executive director at European Best Destinations, a travel website, said that the Christmas tree war could end up attracting even more visitors to both cities as they compete for other popular Christmas season destinations like Lapland and Norway — especially if tourists become nervous about attending holiday markets in cities that have experienced terrorist attacks.

Keen to compete is Remigijus Simasius, mayor of Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. Though his city has no claim to the first Christmas tree, he hopes to compete with even larger and more elaborate presentations.

He threw down the gauntlet this year with a towering tree adorned with 50,000 bulbs, which drew wide acclaim. His tree provoked rebukes from Russia, though, where several articles accused the Lithuanians of copying the tree’s design from a smaller one in Moscow’s Red Square.

Lithuania may have no claim to the first Christmas tree, Simasius said in his annual Christmas speech, but it was important to think in broader terms.

“We are part of the Baltic Sea region, and we are happy that this tradition is born in our region,” he said.

Lejeune said that “in troubled times, people like to have landmarks,” and that’s what European holiday markets have become.

“People also like to escape when the news makes them afraid,” he said. “That’s why magic movies have such success in cinemas. The Christmas markets also allow people to escape a bit from reality.”

But not everyone is in the Christmas spirit. Gustavs Strenga, an archivist and historian at the National Library of Latvia, said that both Riga and Tallinn were guilty of making creative leaps with their historical interpretations.

Actually, he said, those tree-themed celebrations by the Black Heads had nothing to do with Christmas and were connected to other festivities the brotherhood celebrated.

Looking down at his coffee cup, Strenga admitted that his skeptical position had not gone down well in Latvia.

“I’ve been called the Grinch,” he said.

