Tim Flinn: Tax needn’t be taxing but we have made it all the more so over the centuries

Here’s the thing: a parent urges a child to work hard and do well. Action? Punish the successful child.

Here’s another: the country needs much more high-quality inward investment and talented workers. Action? Tax those who provide it.

Governments foolishly agree that the harder you toil the more must be taken from you. ‘Tax the rich until their pips squeak!’ demands the idealist, only to stare in bewilderment as those golden egg-laying geese fly away to more welcoming pastures. So who saddled us with this monstrous and vastly expensive imposition?

William Pitt introduced income tax to finance the Napoleonic wars. It was dropped after Waterloo only to be reintroduced by Peel in 1842 and has remained ever since. There are nine canons of taxation, Adam Smith having suggested the first four: all taxes should have equality, certainty, convenience and economy. However, the remaining five also fail to make the general point that virtues such as saving, investment and hard work should be encouraged and vices such as idleness, waste, excess, conspicuous consumption and greed penalised.

In fact HMRC has turned this principle on its head so while the rest of us groan under the burden, the very wealthy often manage to pay little or nothing. That offends natural justice because there would be no wealth without society enabling it and so society has a valid claim to a fair share. The law says that tax avoidance is legal but tax evasion is not and so a whole army of expensive clever clogs are devoted to protecting the very rich. The result is as 2013/2014 official figures show that HMRC costs £1,400,000,000 per annum to run (although that figure includes taxes it has failed to collect).

In the 1960s Hong Kong abolished income tax. That tiny territory became an economic giant.

What are some alternative revenue sources? Adam Smith recommended taxing ‘economic rents’ by which is meant means taxing any profit or pay that’s well in excess of what is required to keep the person or business viable. These ‘surpluses’ include ‘unearned’ income’, ‘windfalls’, ‘inheritances’ and ‘wins’. In other words the tax is only on money that is in excess of what people require to keep them happily housed, fed and productive.

Henry George developed the ‘land/property tax’ idea: replacing easily dodged (the ‘black’ economy) and disincentivising income tax with unavoidable and easily and cheaply-collected taxes on the value of property. The logic here is that property only has value because of the community and so the community is entitled to a fair share.

A good example is taxing ‘planning gain’ where, because of planning permission a previously worthless piece of land is suddenly worth a fortune thanks to the community rather than to its owner’s efforts. Way to go?

Tim Flinn is a retired education psychologist. He lives in Garvald, East Lothian