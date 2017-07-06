Sue Walker: Safe and stuffy? Not Scotland’s 21st-century Girl Guides

Just over a week ago I was standing in the SSE Hydro, surrounded by 8,000 girls dancing, screaming and singing! It was an amazing experience and one that left my ears ringing for days afterwards.

The reason? Girlguiding Scotland’s biggest ever Tartan Gig, which saw thousands of our members from the Highlands and Islands to the Scottish Borders and everywhere in between come together for a truly unforgettable pop concert. Our star-studded line-up boasted Jess Glynne, Pixie Lott, Louisa Johnson, John Newman, JP Cooper, Birdy and Five After Midnight. While I loved every act, and even got up the courage to try out a few dance moves, for me the highlight was seeing so many girls having fun and making memories I hope will last a lifetime.

Many people might be surprised to hear about Girlguiding Scotland members taking over the Hydro and attending pop concerts. As the Lead Volunteer for Scotland I’m well aware the general public is more likely to picture Girl Guides sitting around a campfire belting out Thunderation than dancing and singing along to some of music’s hottest names at The SSE Hydro. But the truth is, we do both – and loads more besides!

At Girlguiding Scotland we’ve been offering exciting and life-changing experiences to girls for over a century. We’re immensely lucky to have such a rich history, stretching back over generations. But we’re also committed to making sure that our story continues for generations of girls to come.

So how do we make sure we’re as relevant to the lives of girls in 2017 as we were in 1910 when we first got started? First and foremost – we listen to what our young members tell us they want and we adapt and innovate without losing sight of what makes us unique.

Since I first put on my own Brownie uniform right through to becoming Girlguiding Scotland’s Lead Volunteer, I’ve seen our organisation change, develop and grow. What hasn’t changed is our central mission – to give girls and young women a safe space where they can be themselves, enjoy new experiences, take on new challenges, grow in confidence and be a force for good, all while having loads of fun.

Today Girlguiding Scotland’s young members are discovering science and technology with new badges and space-themed sleepovers. They’re toasting s’mores – a classic US treat involving marshmallows and sweet crackers – under the stars and volunteering around the world. They’re organising social action projects to help their communities, and making their voices heard at every level of government. They’re helping to lead their local units and supporting girls to talk about big topics, from mental health to body confidence. They’re making unforgettable memories and helping us look to the future.

Earlier this year Girlguiding launched an ambitious renewal of our programme, activities and, of course, our iconic badges. We’ve been asking our young members to tell us their dream badge and suggestions have been flooding in – including app design and archaeology, inventor, grow your own, costume design, up-cycling, animation, voting, zip-line, video journalist, investigator and entrepreneur badges, to name just a few.

With our young members taking the lead I’m confident we have another action-packed century of fun and adventure ahead. And with so much to look forward to, now is the perfect time to join the movement and get involved – for girls and for adult volunteers. Chances are you know a girl who would love to be a Rainbow, Brownie, Guide or member of our Senior Section. Or perhaps you’re looking for an opportunity to inspire and empower girls in your community as an adult volunteer? Either way, joining Girlguiding Scotland can be the start of a life-changing adventure that can see you zip-wiring through the air one day and dancing and singing along to your favourite popstars the next.

For me Tartan Gig sums up not just the ways in which Girlguiding Scotland is constantly changing and adapting, but the vital ways in which we stay the same. More than 100 years on we’re still giving girls a safe space to be themselves, to discover their potential, to have fun and to celebrate girl power. I hope you’ll join us for the adventure – whatever it may be! To find out more about joining Girlguiding Scotland, as a young member or an adult volunteer visit www.girlguidingscotland.org.uk/get-involved/

Sue Walker, Girlguiding Scotland’s Lead Volunteer