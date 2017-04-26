Stuart Valentine: Children need to see both mum and dad

Bringing up children is one of the toughest challenges anyone can face. Even with the well-intentioned advice of friends and in-laws, and armed with a vast collection of books by parenting experts, most parents struggle. At least some of the time. But throw divorce or separation into the mix and it all becomes much more difficult. Especially for the children.

In Scotland today, around one-third of children lose contact with one of their parents following divorce or separation. Most commonly it’s their dad but, in some cases, it’s their mum. Many thousands of children spend their childhoods and beyond without a relationship with one of the most important people in their lives.

Relationships with both parents after separation are vital for children and there is help available, says Stuart Valentine.

In the majority of cases there are no fundamental reasons why this should happen. Most parents are not a danger to their children or their ex-partners. It seems tragic for both them and their children that they should spend their lives without knowing one another.

Research also highlights the benefits of children staying in touch with both parents. Growing Up in Scotland’s (GUS) longitudinal study, which recently looked at 2,593 families with a child aged 10, found that father-child relationships were equally important to the wellbeing of children as mother-child.

In addition, eight out of 10 children said that their fathers played a supportive role in their lives. Positive relationships with both mothers and fathers were found to be indicative of better social and emotional wellbeing, higher life satisfaction and a better experience of school. Two ­services that support families through separation and divorce, and help children to stay in touch with both parents, are family mediation and child contact centres. Family mediation helps separating parents agree plans for the future care of their children, such as where they will live, and how often they will see the other parent. Mediation can help avoid court and separating parents who make their own arrangements are often happier with the outcome.

Child contact centres have operated in Scotland for more than 30 years and provide safe, secure and welcoming environments where children can spend time with the parent they no longer live with. Around 2,000 children each year keep in contact with non-resident parents through 46 child contact centres operating as part of the Relationships Scotland Network, run by both paid staff and hundreds of volunteers.

In the past year, 71 per cent of our clients said that the child contact centre had helped improve their family situation and 99 per cent said they would recommend our services to others. One mum summed up her experience this way: “Understanding what my children were feeling helped me realise how important it was not to stop their dad from seeing them.”

There are, of course, times when contact after separation might not be appropriate, where there has been neglect or abuse. In such cases, the courts are often tasked with the difficult decision as to whether to allow it.

In recent years good progress has been made on the understanding of abuse and the launch last month of the Domestic Abuse Bill by the First Minister is an important milestone.Whilst it is recognised that abuse can be perpetrated by either gender, it is clear that Scotland still has a ­significant minority of men who are violent and coercively controlling, and women and children must be kept safe from them after separation.

Relationships Scotland would like to see Domestic Abuse Child Safety Reports (specialist risk assessments) before courts make an order for ­contact, wherever such concerns exist.

The new Family Justice Modernisation Strategy and the review of Part 1 of the Children (Scotland) Act 1995, offer new opportunities to do things better. Relationships Scotland also supports the greater use of family mediation and dispute resolution.

For Scotland to be truly the best place in the world to grow up, ­children must be protected from harm. They should also be supported to have positive relationships with both of their parents, whenever it is safe and possible to do so.

To find out more, visit www.relationships-scotland.org.uk or call their Info-Line on 0345 119 2020

Stuart Valentine is chief executive of Relationships Scotland