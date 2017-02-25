Stuart Jamieson: Travel takes us out of our comfort zone and gives life a fresh perspective

“The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only one page” said Saint Augustine in the first century AD, a philosophy which I believe still rings true almost 2000 years later.

To travel and explore this world is one of the most enjoyable and enlightening things we can do.

And it is even more valuable to be able to enjoy these benefits by travelling when you are young.

To travel across the globe allows you to broaden your horizons, to break out of your comfort zone .

When travelling, especially alone, it is entirely up to yourself to make connections with other people, to interact with people that may not even share a common language with you, and although that might seem an almost insurmountable obstacle at first, it soon becomes a challenge to relish.

In my position as national chairman of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs for this year it is my pleasure to be interviewing candidates for our international programme.

Each year we offer places for up to 24 of our members to travel in either groups or individually to one of 16 different destinations ranging from England, Ireland and Wales to Norway , Switzerland and as far afield as Australia, New Zealand and the USA.

Some of these are homestay trips, where you stay with a family and become fully immersed in their culture and routine.

Others are group travel to events attended by members of rural youth organisations from across Europe. As if that wasn’t good enough, various different trusts and organisations also support those successful in the interviews ensuring that the majority of the travel cost of these trips is covered, essentially making them free of charge.

Travelling the world allows us to view the world first hand, to share experiences with people from other cultures and backgrounds.

In a world which appears to be becoming more divisive and conflict-ridden, there is no better way than travelling to realise that we are all the same regardless of where we live, to realise we all have the same worries and problems regardless of our upbringing and to appreciate that at the end of the day, “We’re a’’ Jock Tamson’s bairns”

Stuart Jamieson is national chairman of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs.