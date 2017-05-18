Stuart Allardyce: Give kids sporting chance of playing, free from abuse

Love it or hate it, football is our national sport, a game that is hardwired into the DNA of our national identity.

It’s enjoyed by legions of fans every week and there can be few children in Scotland who do not play it at some point or another.

And that’s one of the reasons why recent allegations of historical sexual abuse of children have been so shocking. Suddenly an activity that we associate with innocence, fun, fitness and being part of a community is overshadowed by harm and exploitation.

The disclosures keep on coming: last month the BBC Scotland documentary ‘The Ugly Side of the Beautiful Game’ aired fresh allegations of abuse and cover-ups in Scottish football.

Fortunately we are also starting to see some real progress in protecting children in sport. In April the Scottish Football Association (SFA) backed calls from the Scottish Parliament’s Health and Sports Committee to overhaul the system for vetting those who work with children.

The Protecting Vulnerable Groups scheme (PVG) checks whether those applying to work with children have been known to the police in relation to past allegations of abuse. At present the scheme is not mandatory for all sports organisations in Scotland.

Making this compulsory would be a good move. We need robust processes to ensure highly devious individuals who are motivated to sexually abuse children are prevented from having access to potential victims.

But this measure won’t be enough. I’ve worked with sex offenders for more than 15 years and one thing I’ve learned in that time is that not all individuals who abuse in sports settings, churches or schools take on jobs to groom and exploit children.

Sometimes the abuse is opportunistic rather than planned. And on many occasions the first time these people abuse will be in this kind of setting. PVG checks of coaches and volunteers are not enough to screen these individuals out before they abuse.

So we also need those who work with children to recognise the signs and indicators of potential abuse before it happens, as well as knowing what to do about it.

We need children to recognise inappropriate adult behaviour and we need to create cultures where they feel free to talk to parents and loved ones about adult behaviour that makes them feel uncomfortable.

And we need the right support in place to help adults manage difficult feelings about children and make safe choices without feeling stigmatised.

To achieve real progress on this most difficult of issues, perhaps we need to change the way we think about the problem. And instead of asking how we can best kick child sexual abuse out of Scottish sport, maybe we’d be better off working out how to prevent it from happening in the first place.

Stuart Allardyce is national manager at Stop It Now Scotland, a charity that works to prevent child sexual abuse in Scotland (https://www.stopitnow.org.uk/scotland.htm)