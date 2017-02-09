Stephen Butchard: Lorenzo’s record store keeps music in groove

On a cold night in mid-January, LP Records is open after hours. In the daylight, the small record shop off Great Western Road usually has few people in at once.

Passers-by wander in to flick through the racks (mostly comprised of new releases), staying for five minutes to make an impulse buy or a bit longer if they chat about tunes with its owner, Lorenzo.

Tonight, the shop is crammed for a listening party of RTJ3, the new album by hip-hop duo Run the Jewels.

It might seem odd to be writing a piece on an American hip-hop band for a Scottish newspaper, especially as Celtic Connections has just brought Glasgow plenty of significant acts that deserve attention. But Lorenzo’s wee shop is doing something just as essential.

There’s an ice bucket full of Tennant’s at the back near the CDs. A note on a jar asks honest ‘Jewel Runners’ to pay for their share, like something a student would write on the booze table – or bathtub if we’re being honest – at a flat party.

As Killer Mike rhymes through the speakers, Lorenzo talks with his customers, who greet him like he was a lifelong friend.

Despite being a passionate fan, I’d never met anyone into this music.

Now I’ve met a full room of them.

A few days later, I talk with Lorenzo about the event: “Sometimes with bands I’m obsessed with I need to check myself before going overboard and make sure our customers are quite as excited as I am,” he said. “In the case of RTJ it appeared they just might be.” The band sold out the Garage when they played last. Their music is released for free online with little promotional fuss.

Over three politically-charged releases, they’ve become a symbol of the larger independent music spirit.

Lorenzo tells me he’s spent his adult life seeking out music conversation.

In the age of declining album sales and mass venue closures, I ask him what Glasgow’s local scene needs:

“The same talking heads [who] tell you that Glasgow is the best music city in Britain, most of the time couldn’t tell you an album that came out that month, or anything of note about new music that your mum doesn’t know.

“Some of the best bands have come from here, and they’ve all been completely original andinfluential in the wider music world.”

Rap isn’t going to be for everyone. Around the corner on the same night, an Edinburgh folk band, are playing the Hug and Pint.

Later on in the evening, a techno pioneer is selling out Sub Club.

In LP Records, with a tinny in my hand, I opt to listen to Killer Mike rap about hope, on ‘Down’.

In 2016, there wasn’t very much of it.

Spaces like these are full of hope – in their community spirit and their diversity. If you haven’t found yours, it could well be in the next street over the way.

Or, as independent businesses like these show, it could be built from scratch.

Stephen Butchard is from Glasgow. He is studying English, Journalism and Creative Writing at University of Strathclyde.