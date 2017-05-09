Scott Macnab: Greens left facing a credibility gap

While seen by many as a credible left-wing voice, the party’s decision not to challenge SNP may backfire, writes Scott Macnab

The emergence of the Greens as a voice at the heart of political debate in Scotland has been among the welcome features of devolution in recent decades. Whether you agree with their radical environmental agenda or left-wing economic approach, few could dispute that the Greens and their affable co-leader Patrick Harvie have added to the diversity of public life in Scotland. They provided an outlet for Scots fearful over the growing global concerns about the impact of climate change to find a voice at the ballot box. The fact that all political parties now place such emphasis on environmental concerns at the heart of their policy agenda is perhaps testament to the Greens’ success.

The six Green MSPs returned at the Holyrood election last year may have been one short of the record seven they returned in the “Rainbow Parliament” of 2003-7, but it was nonetheless a historic night for the Greens as they muscled out the Liberal Democrats to become the fourth party of Scottish politics. That success was partly down to the party’s appeal to pro-independence Scots who wanted to see a tighter rein on the then SNP majority administration at Holyrood. But the party has been on the back foot ever since, amid widespread claims they have acted as little more than cheer leaders for the SNP at Holyrood.

And this week’s decision by the Greens to contest fewer than ten seats across Scotland in next month’s general election, after senior Nationalists called on their pro-independence allies to stands aside, will do nothing to allay the public perception that Mr Harvie’s party is firmly in the back pocket of Nicola Sturgeon. It means that SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson in particular has a clear run against the resurgent Tories in Moray after Ruth Davidson’s party topped last week’s local government poll across the constituency.

It was a different story during last year’s Scottish Parliament election campaign. The Greens pitched themselves as the pro-independence alternative to the SNP’s “bulldozer” control at Holyrood as a majority administration between 2011 and 2016. I can remember one hustings event in front of an audience at Strathclyde University when the Greens co-leader put Ms Sturgeon on the spot over this. “It does sound to me as though a period of minority government might be good for you,” he told the First Minister. It won a hearty ovation from the packed hall of students – in Glasgow, such a cornerstone of SNP support in the referendum campaign.

But a perception has since grown that the Greens have acted as more of crutch to prop up the minority SNP administration as it runs into difficulties at Holyrood. When the Nationalists’ budget appeared in danger of collapsing amid concerns it didn’t do enough to tackle austerity, it was the Greens who stepped in to vote with the SNP after a marginal shift in tax bands, some way short of across-the-board tax rises wanted by the Greens. And as the SNP staged a vote on a second independence referendum after Brexit, it was passed with the support of the pro-independence Greens.

In fairness, the party certainly campaigned heavily on a pro-independence platform, but their manifesto was more guarded. This stated that one million people should have to sign a petition, and that public demand should be “irresistible”, before another vote was called. Clearly neither had transpired before the party voted through the SNP’s plans. The approach has certainly prompted widespread anger among opponents, with Tory finance spokesman Murdo Fraser launching an extraordinary tirade against the party at Holyrood, branding the Greens “lentil-munching, sandal-wearing watermelons” who were pursuing an “anti-growth, anti-business agenda”. But it has to be said that the Greens have proved themselves willing to vote against the SNP and contributed to defeats on issues like the controversial Offensive Behaviour at Football Act, the NHS and education.

The latest controversy means that the Greens will stand in fewer than a third of the seats they contested just two years ago when they fielded more than 30 candidates. It also comes just a fortnight after senior SNP MP Tommy Sheppard urged the party not to contest battleground constituencies where the Conservatives have a chance of winning. The warning was clear – that the Greens risk splitting the pro-independence vote by putting up candidates in seats that the Tories are actively targeting.

It certainly appeared to strike a chord with James MacKessack-Leitch who stood against Mr Robertson for the Greens in 2015 and is convenor of the party in the Highlands and Islands. He admitted that the party would indeed be ready to field candidates in “any normal election”, but said the current poll had been called by Theresa May for “naked party political purposes” to crush Labour in England and Wales. “This immature behaviour has no relevance in the Highlands and Islands, let alone Scotland or Northern Ireland, but will only serve to increase voter apathy and anger at the way politics is conducted in this country, at a time when there are far bigger issues at stake,” he added.

An attempt to defuse the anger and divisions in politics then? But surely this move will only heighten tensions with the perception that a “Yes Alliance” has been effectively formed which is only going to help the SNP. Is the SNP’s Patrick Grady standing aside in Glasgow North to give Mr Harvie a free run at this Greens target seat? Not likely.

Complaints that the Scottish Greens are strapped for cash or manpower also seem odd given the post-referendum influx of 20,000 new members and spread of local election candidates fielded by the party which secured 19 seats. And what of the near 80,000 Scots who gave the Greens their vote last week? How many of them will be effectively disenfranchised because their party has decided not to stand?

Mr Harvie surely needs to realise that his party and the SNP may share a policy on Scottish independence. But if the public come to see them as a little more than bedfellows, it’s his party that will pay the price.