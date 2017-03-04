Scots’ favourite novel may become Germany’s too

Scottish literature enjoys a wide international readership. For example, in my native country of Germany fictional characters like Harry Potter, John Rebus, Mark Renton, Logan McRae, Mma Precious Ramotswe or Jack Laidlaw enjoy immense popularity.

Many Scottish authors, whether creators of classic novels or contemporary crime writers, have been translated into German. Walk into any German bookshop and you will find at least one book written by a Scot.

Although his classic novel Sunset Song was named last year as Scotland’s favourite novel in a poll conducted by BBC Scotland, the Scottish Book Trust and the Scottish Library and Information Council, the great Scottish writer Lewis Grassic Gibbon, appeared neglected. That was until recently, however, when an independent publisher in Berlin with an eye for hidden treasures published a small volume with German renditions of seven of Grassic Gibbon’s essays and short stories. They were selected from the anthology Scottish Scene, originally produced jointly with Hugh McDiarmid.

The beautifully illustrated edition, titled Szenen aus Schottland (Scenes from Scotland), was published under Grassic Gibbon’s real name: James Leslie Mitchell.

The work has been reviewed very favourably in the media, and even won an award for outstanding literary translation. It concludes with an afterword honouring Grassic Gibbon as one of the most prolific and important writers of the Scottish renaissance.

Although James Leslie Mitchell will be fairly new to many German readers, it’s actually not the first time that he has been introduced to a German audience. In fact, all three parts of his trilogy A Scots Quair were once printed and sold in the former GDR – also under his real name. The story of this ambitious translation project can be traced back to 1961 when an East Berlin publisher first inquired about the German language rights for A Scots Quair, which led to a contract with Grassic Gibbon’s widow, Rebecca (Ray) Mitchell and the assignment of a translator.

Grassic Gibbon’s use of language posed significant challenges. After several delays and with the assistance of David D Murison, editor of the Scottish National Dictionary, the German version of Sunset Song was finally published, followed by Cloud Howe and Grey Granite. Reviews praised Grassic Gibbon’s writing as well as the translator’s achievement. Until 1986 three editions were printed. Astonishingly, the German version of A Scots Quair was never published in the Federal Republic of Germany – neither before nor after re-unification. Once celebrated as a masterpiece, the German rendition of A Scots Quair fell by the wayside and became a rare literary gem.

Thankfully, Mitchell has a new German readership who may ask for more. Perhaps one day I can walk into any German bookshop and ask for a book by James Leslie Mitchell, confident the shop assistant is as familiar with this Scottish author as with Burns, Scott and co.

Regina Erich is translator and writer. She lives in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire.