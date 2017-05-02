Sarah Clayton: TV news is biased and people don’t trust it

Televised news is the most used platform for news consumption in the UK according to Ofcom. However there does appear to be a decline in TV as a source of news for many people.

Many commentators have attributed this to the ­expanding choice of ­internet platforms from which to absorb the news. This is an odd speculation unless ­reputation, truth and ­objectivity have ceased to be important.

A recent BBC survey ­assessing perceptions of trustworthiness claims that only 7.4 per cent of respondents felt the BBC News to be trustworthy.

ITV and Channel 4 News polled 6.6 per cent and 6.4 per cent respectively. Surely these are the institutions we can depend on to bring us a truthful and objective view of the world? Seems not.

What we do have is an increasingly sophisticated form of manipulation ­verging on subliminal perception. The language used in ­current televised news broadcasts is inherently biased toward tugging at the heartstrings, enticing fear, animosity, ­prejudice, perpetuating propaganda and subjective reporting.

Today the factual aspect of the news – if it even exists – is clouded by words and ­sentiments that are emotive, provocative and, worst of all, slanted. Whatever happened to reporting that is non-biased?

Live TV news broadcasts with video footage of ­natural disasters, shootings and backstabbing politicians sway less towards detailing factual content and more towards the art of storytelling. A narrative of ­endearment, but trickery nonetheless.

Televised news once had the upper hand over other news platforms. It had a solid reputation based on ­delivering a reliable view of the world, even if sometimes the world being depicted was unfathomable.

If TV news broadcasters would stick to reporting the bare facts, the public could be left to decide what it all means. The trouble is it seems that you and I – Joe Public – don’t have what it takes to make up our own minds. There are now clever technological systems and scientific tools that shape the way news is broadcast and purport to think more intelligently for us.

Lord Dobbs said it best when giving his RTS Huw Weldon lecture entitled A House of Cards? He hesitated for a moment to ponder its title: “Although I’m not sure,” he said, “if that means is public service broadcasting about to collapse, or is it full of schemers and psychopaths? Or both? Perhaps we’ll see.”

Perhaps if the powers that be stopped scheming and paid more attention to upholding a reputation for delivering the cold hard facts of the matter, we would see a surge in viewer numbers and a rise in the public’s perception of trust.

Let’s do away with terms of endearment, that naughty attempt to blindside us, and return to the factual reporting of the news.

We shouldn’t stop watching the news; we simply need to challenge its posturing.

Sarah Clayton is an ­independent researcher and writer. She lives in Perth.