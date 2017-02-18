Rodaidh McLaughlin: Far from being ruin of us, gin is raising spirits

“I should never have switched from Scotch to martinis” – reportedly the final words spoken by Hollywood icon Humphrey Bogart.

Despite this, it seems that increasing numbers of Scots not traumatised by reuniting with Ingrid Bergman in a Casablancan gin joint are throwing caution to the wind and making such a switch.

A recent study by Euromonitor confirmed that domestic sales of gin in Scotland hit £1.07 billion in 2015, and predicted that the continuing boom in demand will see sales reach £1.37bn by the end of the decade - well outstripping those of blended Scotch whisky estimated to settle at £1.17bn.

Indeed, record demand across the UK as a whole saw gin become the fastest-expanding drinks sector of 2016. All the more remarkable is that Scottish gins account for 70 per cent of gin consumed across the entire UK. The resurgence in sales and the springing up of dozens of new micro-distilleries across Scotland in recent years has rightly seen the phrase ‘renaissance’ used commonly. Though the beverage may conjure images of Dickensian London and the city’s Gin Craze which gave rise to the drink’s epithet, ‘mother’s ruin’, in fact, Scotland has a history of distilling gin dating back centuries.

Strong trading ties with the Netherlands and the Dutch East India Company meant that cities such as Edinburgh could readily import jenever and luxury spices necessary for crafting quality gin, seeing the drink reach peak popularity during the 18th to mid-19th centuries, before making way for whisky.

However, thanks in part to the rise of the cocktail scene, gin is once more very much in vogue, with Edinburgh now drinking more gin per capita than any other UK city.

Rest assured that, as highlighted by such figures as Richard Woodward, editor of Scotch Whisky.com magazine, the gin industry poses no existential threat to the Scotch whisky industry – particularly given only some six per cent of Scotch is actually consumed within the UK.

On the contrary, the ease and speed with which gin can be distilled in comparison to the laborious process of distilling whisky, has meant that many in the whisky industry have actually invested in distilling gin as a quick way to generate income whilst waiting for a return on their whisky investments.

In the hope of capitalising on this recent surge in popularity, the Wine and Spirit Trade Association launched a new Scottish Gin Trail in 2016 which hoped to emulate the success of the London Gin Trail, showcasing Scotland’s 12 best gin locations, including the remote Shetland Reel Gin distillery, Eden Mill of St. Andrews who flavour their Golf gin with the shafts of retired hickory golf clubs, and the Edinburgh Gin Distillery with their collection of unique handcrafted gins, such as their wildly popular rhubarb flavoured gin.

There’s little doubt Scotland’s gin industry is set to become the latest in a lengthening list of industries responsible for seeing the nation become one of Europe’s principal centres for luxury food and drink.

Rodaidh McLaughlin lives in Crossford, Fife. He is a Politics and Scottish History graduate.