Richard Mayne: I am far from convinced of the merits of a tourist tax being levied in Edinburgh

As the saying goes, death and taxes are the only two certainties in life. In the case of the latter, I hope City of Edinburgh Council refrains from making certain any plans to levy a tourism tax on hotels there.

Writing from a personal perspective, I remain unconvinced of the advantages of imposing such a tax.

Edinburgh is a beautiful city and unsurprisingly welcomes visitors from around the world. This may prompt some to argue that adding a ‘tourism tax’ of only £1-£2 per person per night to a bill is hardly a deterrent to visit Scotland’s capital. Supporters of such a tax may believe it’s fine to squeeze more from a buoyant Edinburgh hotel market. Yet from a global hotel pricing perspective, as a destination Edinburgh is already ranked around 140th. We need to be mindful of imposing additional taxes that can increase visitor perceptions of this great city as expensive.

Internationally, it is true that many other city destinations impose a form of hotel tax. However, Scottish Tourism Alliance notes that the UK currently imposes more tax on visitors than most of our competing destinations through VAT and APD (Airport Passenger Duty).

With over 25 years’ experience in the hotel business, I am concerned that overseas visitors would respond negatively to any additional forms of taxation. This is before consideration is taken of the fact that hotels in Scotland must also find ways to absorb increases in the living wage and potential hikes in business interest rates. The hotel trade is traditionally a very competitive business. From a regional trading perspective, Edinburgh hotels would be in the unfortunate position of levying a tax on guests that wouldn’t be incurred in the likes of Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen. If it transpires that there’s the political will in Edinburgh to push through such a tax, I would wish to hear a reasoned argument for hotels being singled out for such a levy. For it appears other contributors to the tourism economy, including retailers and restaurants, are currently not within the tourism tax equation.

It has been suggested sums raised would be reinvested in the city’s renowned festivals and visitor amenities. I’d wish for greater detail of how any such tax would be collected, administered and spent.

In my opinion, there is much more detail (and understanding of the potential impact) required, before any move is made to introduce any form of tourism tax.

Edinburgh and Scotland is a fantastic tourism destination and as the general manager of a leading 4-star hotel, I am proud of the warm welcome and guest experience my professional and friendly staff impart to visitors. However, at a time when the synonym ‘the world’s your oyster’ reflects the sentiments of many a traveller, surely it’s imperative to ensure hotels in Scotland’s capital are always perceived by our potential customers to be as competitive as possible.

Richard Mayne is General Manager of Radisson Blu Edinburgh