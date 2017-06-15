Richard Mayne: Hard to put a finger on Edinburgh’s digital profile

It’s no secret that Scotland’s capital, home to around 500,000 residents, annually attracts more than 3 million visitors.

Accounting for just 9 per cent of Scotland’s population, the city is bursting with world-renowned architecture, fantastic museums, an abundance of historic sites, the world’s biggest arts festival, fine food and drink and a myriad of places to stroll, bike or hike.

As we approach the peak tourism summer months, a report by Edinburgh Tourism Action Group (ETAG) underlines the power and potential of the capital’s tourism economy: ‘The city sells £1.3 billion of services to staying visitors, which supports around 30,000 jobs.’

The 2015 Edinburgh Festivals Impact Study estimated the economic impact that year of 12 key festivals alone was £280m while last year organisers of The Edinburgh Festival Fringe reportedly issued almost 2.5 million tickets (up more than 7 per cent on 2015).

All involved in the tourism sector know well we operate in a competitive international market. Edinburgh may be the world’s first UNESCO City of Literature and annually host one of the world’s largest Hogmanay celebrations but the fact remains we need to identify ways to extend the appeal of the city’s tourism offering beyond what I’ll call the ‘honeypot’ months of summer and Christmas.

Look at hotel occupancy rates. In 2015, city hotels enjoyed occupancy levels of more than 90 per cent for four months that summer and an average of 81 per cent across the year. Yet in the period January to March 2016, occupancy was as low as 60 per cent (STR Global). While there’s a healthy and growing demand for bed nights, there’s too much seasonal variation in demand.

A myriad of agencies, including VisitScotland, ETAG, Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) and Marketing Edinburgh are already actively involved in seeking to understand and deliver on the cultural, sporting, historic and business needs of potential visitors. If market intelligence is crucial to shaping the city’s year round offering, so too is the need to constantly improve our digital connectivity.

I don’t believe there’s a simple formula for addressing the spikes and troughs in numbers throughout the year. Certainly, the international TV and film industry may present opportunities, for example the Old Town being the setting in early Spring for Marvel’s filming of its latest Avenger movie. From plans for a multi-million pound film studio to a year-round surf-park by Ratho, innovation can be a potent tool.

It’s my belief that market intelligence, continual inter-agency dialogue, a firm belief in innovation and upholding the highest standards of hospitality practice will ultimately pay dividends throughout the year for Edinburgh tourism and the wider Scottish economy.

Richard Mayne is General Manager of Radisson Blu Edinburgh, a leading 4-star hotel on Edinburgh’s historic Royal Mile.