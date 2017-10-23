Richard Hepburn: Don’t get that sinking feeling – subsidence is a big issue for home owners

When it comes to checking for coal mining and subsidence risk, gone are the days of a top line search to see whether an address has an old coal mine underneath it.

Scottish lawyers now have access to new reports which cover a wide range of risks, including man-made and natural sources as well as ­historic subsidence insurance claim information.

It is important for lawyers to be able to gain access to details on any potential mining, subsidence or ground stability hazards at residential addresses across the United Kingdom.

Subsidence and other types of ground instability can cause ­extensive damage so should always be ­considered as part of the property conveyancing process. When we talk to people about such risks, they often fail to realise the prevalence and regional variances in ground ­hazards across the country. It is important to research these risks for peace of mind, especially as reports now ­enable us to do so.

As we know, former mining in the area needs to be investigated, as old mine shafts and tunnels can collapse and damage the properties above them.

Disturbed ground and spoil tips can also be prone to settlement, which could cause structural damage to buildings.

Similarly, areas that were formerly used for landfill and areas of ­other infilling indicated from historical mapping such as ponds, drains and small pits, need to be identified. Infilled land can be susceptible to ­settling, so any ­houses that have been built on these areas could ­experience ground ­stability problems and ­subsidence resulting in damage to the property.

Natural ground stability hazards include areas of land that could be prone to ground instability and ­subsidence as a result of the ­natural underlying geology. Examples include areas of the UK at a higher risk of landslides or where sink holes could occur.

Through our parent company, Landmark Information, we are now able to offer a newly enhanced ­Homecheck Mining and Subsidence report which, as well as ­detailing the above natural and man-made risks, also uniquely includes details of insurance claims that are a result of damage caused by subsidence to nearby properties. The report thereby provides ‘real life’ evidence of potential hazards in the locality, highlighting both the risk and actual impact of local ground conditions.

The Homecheck Mining and ­Subsidence report assesses the ratio of valid insurance claims there are in the postcode compared with the rest of Great Britain.

Based on this, it will indicate if there is a very high, high, moderate to high or moderate risk of subsidence in the area.

Homecheck Mining and Subsidence also reports on Coal Mining Subsidence Damage Claims, which are claims that have been handled by the Coal Authority, rather than going through an insurer.

All of this information from the report can be used by conveyancing lawyers to provide ­consumers with a very clear ­picture on ­potential hazards of a ­given address, enabling further ­investigations to take place if they are concerned by the findings.

