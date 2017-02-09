Richard Hallis: We must cut more off our emissions

Scotsman readers may have read the news earlier this year that Edinburgh is the greenest of the UK’s major cities.

Nearly half of the capital, according to a mapping exercise carried out by software analytics firm, Esri UK, is given over to parks and natural heritage sites.

As a relative newcomer to Edinburgh, the figures don’t come as much of a surprise to me. The sense of openness and green space is one of the major features that greets visitors to our capital.

It’s clear that many of these are as are exceptionally well used by residents and visitors alike, from tourist hotspots such as Princes Street Gardens to the pitches used by Sunday league football teams.

Some also act as key transport corridors, for example, Holyrood Park and the Water of Leith, providing wider opportunities for ‘active travel’ including walking and cycling.

In an age with so much focus on carbon emissions and pollution, Edinburgh’s abundant greenspaces perform a vital role in helping the city to breathe and counteracting the effect of transport, which is an inevitable challenge in any built-up area.Fortunately, there’s a lot of work going on to reduce the impact of vehicle emissions.

Bus operators across Scotland have invested heavily in greener fleets in recent years and have the ability to remove many cars from our roads. HGV operators are likewise taking steps to improve the efficiency of their vehicles.

The City of Edinburgh Council has many initiatives underway including improving traffic flow and greater prioritisation for public transport and active travel. After all, Edinburgh’s parks are all the more enjoyable for having an atmosphere of fresh air rather than exhaust fumes, and the sound of birdsong rather than revving engines.

We already know that Edinburgh has unsustainable levels of car usage and there’s a real risk that this worsens as the city enjoys continued popularity as a place to live, work, visit and study.

Of course, Lothian Buses has an interest in capturing a greater share of car users in the city.

However, from an environmental perspective, what matters most is that we all try to make better transport and life choices.

This can prove difficult due to family, work or other reasons. But I’m sure that there are many for whom it is an option to leave the car behind, even once in a while.

For our part, we’re putting in place an active travel plan to support our 2500 staff in making more sustainable journeys.

We’re also investing millions in new buses with cleaner engines that reduce carbon emissions, particulate emissions and noise, as well as embracing electric technology in our plans.

Thanks to a wide range of efforts, the council’s latest air quality report showed that there were improvements.

However, there is absolutely no room for complacency. If we maintain the current progress and work together, we can look forward to a day when Edinburgh is not just the greenest major city in the UK, but is also the cleanest.

Richard Hallis is Managing Director of Lothian Buses