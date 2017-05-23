Rhona McLeod: a possible solution to the problem of bed blocking

Delayed discharges from hospital cost the NHS in Scotland £114 million in 2013-14. According to the latest statistics, more than three quarters of delayed discharge cases are for health and social care reasons. These can include the lack of a suitable place in a community setting, the patient having to wait in hospital to have their social care needs assessed or delays in putting appropriate care arrangements in place.

The practical effect of these delays on the NHS is a significant drain on resources and a shortage of beds. For the individual, it means remaining stuck in hospital for days or weeks longer than necessary.

Trust Housing Association has been exploring potential solutions. In particular, we have a growing number of Housing with Care (HwC) developments which enable elderly tenants to continue living independently while receiving anything from under five hours to more than 25 hours of personal care each week.

The HwC model could offer an affordable solution to long-term delayed discharges from Scottish hospitals. Over a three-year period, a study found more than 50 tenant admissions to acute hospitals that would have been required had the tenant been living in mainstream housing were avoided as a result of living in an HwC development.

HwC could be a cheaper solution than residential care for local authorities, particularly for older people on lower incomes in receipt of substantial levels of personal care on a weekly basis.

Innovative solutions such as HwC have a role to play in improving the integration of health and social care while delivering improved outcomes for the individual and big savings for the NHS.

Rhona McLeod, Chief Executive Trust Housing Association