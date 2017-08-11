Rachel Sandison: Hats off for Glasgow as university hits a remarkable ‘first’ in Chinese partnership

Graduation days are always special. They mark the culmination of years of hard work, determination and often times stress but, hopefully, also the conquest of knowledge and the forming of new, firm friendships.

At the end of June, the University of Glasgow shared some remarkable celebrations with our two academic partners in China – the University of Nankai and UESTC (University of Electronic Science and Technology China), based in Chengdu. The graduation ceremonies there were “firsts” for Glasgow and for our Chinese partners.

Rachel Sandison, Executive Director, External Relations, University of Glasgow

The University of Glasgow-Nankai Joint Graduate School is the first postgraduate higher education programme to be set up on a Chinese university campus in partnership with a UK institution. Its first cohort of students graduated with two-year joint MSc degrees in International Relations, Environmental Management, and Urban and Regional Planning. Their courses were taught in English by academics from Nankai University and academics who flew out from Glasgow to deliver blocks of teaching.

A new Masters programme – MA Translation Studies – will be launched in September 2017. Nankai University and the University of Glasgow have just signed an agreement to open these programmes in future to international students, including Glasgow graduates, thus enhancing the University’s position as a leading model of Transnational Education. Four years ago, the University of Glasgow initiated its four-year joint undergraduate degree with UESTC in engineering. In June, 109 students received their degree from UESTC in the morning; in the afternoon, to the strains of Gaudeamus Igitur, they were capped by Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli as they stepped up to accept their University of Glasgow degrees. Again, student numbers around this initiative are impressive. In 2016-17 the JEP/JEI (Joint Education Programme/Joint Education Initiative) has 894 students while projected numbers for 2020-21 are 2492. It is expected that numbers for students on the 2+2 programme (studying two years in Chengdu and two years in Glasgow) will increase to at least 50 by September 2020.

Of the first cohort of dual degree graduates, 81.6 per cent have gone on to do postgraduate study; of these, 66.7 per cent will be studying abroad, outside China; and of these 69 per cent will be studying in top 50 world universities. We are currently in a golden era of bilateral relations between China and the UK and education is one of the best ways of advancing partnership.

While the students graduating at Nankai and UESTC were the products of our teaching links, research collaboration between Chinese and UK universities is also growing.

Any visitor to China must surely be struck by the sheer scale of its cities, infrastructure and architecture.. It is therefore fitting that a joint research project between the University of Glasgow and Nankai is sharing a £1.5 million award – shared by the Economic and Social Research Council of the UK and the National Natural Science Foundation of China – to examine the urbanisation process in China. In the field of science and engineering there is also growing collaboration. Recently at UESTC, academics from Glasgow and various Chinese universities took part in an academic workshop on UK-China Emerging Technologies. Topics ranged from nanoelectronics to biomedical engineering, and photonics to wireless communication systems. A further workshop along similar lines will be held in Glasgow in August. My colleague, Professor John Marsh, Professor of Optoelectronic Systems and Transnational Education Dean of the Glasgow College UESTC, is currently about to start a major collaboration with Nanjing University’s Professor Xuefeng Lin, supported by the Chinese Ministry of Education’s 1-1-1 funding programme. Their respective research in the fields of optoelectronics and super-resolution imaging are a classic example of “the whole being greater than the sum of its parts” – it’s early days yet but their “super-resolution” research is likely to yield many applications. This is just one of many examples of ongoing collaboration. China’s academics are eager to work with ours and if we are to fulfil our ambitions to being world-leading, we must embrace this intellectual partnership.

Rachel Sandison, Executive Director, External Relations, University of Glasgow