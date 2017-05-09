Professor Hugh Pennington: Union a boon to science

Why has science prospered so in Scotland? The notion that it was fostered by the Protestant ethic of hard work and individual autonomy is epitomised by of James McCosh, minister at Arbroath, ­Professor at Belfast, and President of Princeton (1868-88), who prepared it to be a top research university – the one which Einstein chose when he left Germany in 1933.

Einstein called his research the Maxwellian Programme, after James Clerk Maxwell. He, Newton and ­Einstein, are the three most important ­physicists of all time.

In his inaugural lecture at ­Marischal College, Maxwell said: “It is commonly supposed that Scotchmen are born with an instinctive tendency towards metaphysics, and that when they begin to run short of practical arguments, they take refuge in a region where necessary truth is concealed by the mists of rhetoric defended by the thunders of declamation.

“Whatever may be the fate of Scotchmen when they run short of matter for discussion, their capacity for physical research ought to ensure them against every danger, for here they have an inexhaustible supply of incontrovertible facts”.

CTR Wilson exemplifies this. His family moved south when he was four, after the death of his father, a Glencorse sheep farmer. Often visiting the Ben Nevis Observatory, he was fascinated by clouds and coronas. To study them, he invented the cloud chamber, one of the most important instruments of physics ever developed. His Nobel Prize came in 1927; the cloud chamber was a direct precursor of the collider that discovered the Higgs boson.

Thomas Carlyle said: “The history of the world is but the biography of great men.” In his classical Social and Economic Roots of Newton’s ‘Principia’, delivered to the History of Science Congress in London in 1931, Boris Hessen disagreed. Social context was all. Proscribed as a Jew from attending a Tsarist university, he studied science and mathematics at Edinburgh. He became ­Professor of Physics at Moscow, but fell foul of Stalin, and was shot in 1936.

Carlyle and Hessen were both right. Talent will out – but it needs the right environment to succeed.

Scotland’s addiction to founding universities has been crucial. In 1500 we had three; Sweden, Denmark, and the Low countries only had one each. Next century came Edinburgh, Marischal in Aberdeen, and Fraserburgh. Ours were small. But, excepting Fraserburgh, all survived to become hotbeds of science when it took off in the 19th century.

When the Scotsman was founded, France led in research. Centralisation soon had negative effects and Germany led until the US took over in the early 20th century. Throughout this period Britain was ­second. It was, and still is, exceptionally successful due to its research policy system, exemplified by the Research Councils and the Haldane principle – that politicians shouldn’t tell scientists what to do. Scots like Haldane and Scottish institutions have been central to British research success, an example of the benefits brought by the Union, north and south of the border.

Professor Hugh Pennington is an emeritus professor of bacteriology at the University of Aberdeen.