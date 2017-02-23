Patrick Hughes: Scots seafood faces intriguing catch-22

Scotland remains one of the largest seafood producers in Europe. We are the third largest producer of farmed Atlantic salmon in the world and a place where one-third of the world’s langoustines are sourced.

This is partly due to the varied habitats and conditions around Scottish shores but it is also down to the tireless efforts of the people behind our fish and seafood sector.

Ask any fisherman on the quayside or in the fish market – fishing is not just a job; it is a way of life that has shaped their families and their respective communities for decades. As a result, sustainability and responsible fishing practices are uppermost in their minds, as they work to ensure that the sea continues to provide a living for them and for future generations.

When you combine excellent products with strong Scottish credentials and the passion of the people in the sector, it’s no coincidence that our fish and seafood is sought out by acclaimed chefs across the world to serve at their restaurant tables.

At the same time, we as a nation are consuming much more imported fish and seafood compared to fish and seafood sourced from Scottish waters. Customer expectations towards product quality have evolved significantly in recent years as consumers are increasingly concerned about food safety and food quality. Therefore, the value attributed to the product origin has become an effective quality cue. This concern is reflected in the increasing number of Protected Food Name registrations, which preserve local food heritage, and stave off imitation products from overseas. So far, Scottish Wild Salmon, Scottish Farmed Salmon and of course, the famous Arbroath Smokie, have protected status – marking them out as incomparable to overseas imports.

So why are we buying imported, when our own shores produce some of the best seafood in the world?

In many areas, the future of the fisheries sector will be dependent on the industry building relationships with local consumers, and with additional local outlets such as hotels and restaurants, while at the same time maintaining those high-quality standards. Sourcing fish and seafood that originates closer to home should not only result in a fresher, more seasonal product on the plate, but it will also support the local economy whether that is by buying directly from fishermen or from local fishmongers.

So the next time you are thinking of purchasing fish for tea, do consider the local option – the variety, quality and freshness may just surprise you.

Patrick Hughes is head of Seafood Scotland.