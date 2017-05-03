Neil McLennan: Tourism push essential for visitors and Scots

Between Easter and the May bank ­holiday, ­people across the UK have now enjoyed this year’s first taste of a long weekend break.

During that ‘down time’ many will have visited art ­galleries, museums, libraries, parks and other publicly available attractions. Without explicitly being aware of it, they have been engaged in broader lifelong learning and cultural pursuit – not that many would describe their activity, to keep the kids entertained or themselves occupied, in such lofty terms.

However, we should not do ourselves down. Recent reports give Scotland much to be proud of in this area and there is lots of room for hope. Not that long ago a report suggested that ­museum attendance in England had dropped dramatically. Whilst overseas visitors will make up some of that number, ­pessimists were suggesting a modern era dark ages with loss of interest in the past and cultural awakening.

More recently, a report has suggested that within the UK Scots are most likely to use libraries. Hurrah! This is something for us to be proud of and also to promote to those visiting this country. How do we return this ­country to the epicentre of enlightenment, especially as trouble and strife reigns ­elsewhere?

Recently we heard that ­TripAdvisor was partnering with Scottish tourism ­bodies to further promote Caledonia to world travellers, and not just those who are, to quote Dougie Maclean, “now going home”.

Here are the cynics again. They noted that Scotland might not cope with a ­tourist influx which might affect the visitor experience of the reasonable numbers who already visit our hidden gem.

A few thoughts come to mind as we seek to ­promote Scotland and ensure it encapsulates and evokes the spirit of enlightenment which, along with wonderful scenery and views, makes it a country of fascination.

Firstly, how can we seriously develop our tourism industry? It is the sleeping giant of this country. With jobs going in key sectors, most notably oil and gas, have we filled the void with a major asset of this country – heritage and tourism? Both could be ­economic diamonds providing both income and investment, more importantly, jobs.

Secondly, we need to ­seriously consider one of our major assets – our worldwide reputation, built on not least by the Tartan Army in recent times. “Friendly, welcoming” Scotland is key to attracting overseas visitors. This year I have been travelling the country visiting tourist sites and heritage gems. I have experienced mainly the good (in fact, excellent) but also the bad and downright ugly of customer service.

Lastly, all Scotland’s gems need to be shared internally. Can we please look at ­making transport (currently available to pensioners) free for school students during school hours?

Why are we not opening up this country’s gems to the world and our weans?

Neil McLennan is an educationalist, researcher, writer and speaker. He was an Institute of Contemporary Scotland Young Scot of the Year, Scotland 40Under40 and general secretary of the Young Academy of Scotland. scot.sh/his-podcast