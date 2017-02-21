Neil McLennan: Our schools must get away from looking to the churn of change for the answers

Scottish education came under increased pressure recently as the Sutton Trust data fed back a big ‘D.’

At the end of last year I offered a balanced view on the BBC of PISA scorecards which showed poor progress and ratings against international comparators.

This is one report, however, which may affect the psyche of those running education. A key consideration will be whether ongoing work with Curriculum for Excellence (and policy ‘offspring’ Closing the Gap, Raising Attainment for All, Attainment Challenge & Pupil Equity Fund) can deliver on the stated policy aim of reducing the attainment/poverty gap.

Initial figures suggest limited progress, however there is cognisance that changes take time. Perhaps less considered is whether the work is joined up.

At present, education is under the spotlight. Looking ahead, a potential return to high-stakes testing throughout the education system and emerging high accountability structures seem to be the direction of travel.

A former colleague always maintained ‘you cannot fatten a pig by measuring it.’ Furthermore, education cannot do it all. Jobs, housing, social benefits and above all else a culture of work, aspiration, advancement and betterment are required to make transformational changes. Strong education leaders will champion and progress this but it needs a coordination.

Scottish education improvement documentation prophesies ‘looking inwards’, ‘looking outwards’ and then ‘looking forwards.’

‘Looking inwards’ may make depressing reading. However there are pockets of good-to-great practice which cannot be lost in the storm and never-ending churn of change. We must make sure we fully capture ‘outwards-looking’ learning. Nicola Sturgeon launched her attainment campaign after a New York visit. Alas it appears only aspects of learning were woven into Scottish policy.

For one, New York educators seem to have noted that what children do out of school is equally important as what happens in school. Supporting parents is central and broadening out of school hours learning. Longer school days and shorted holidays may seem draconian however more affluent families support children’s learning with a rich offering of out of school sporting and cultural experiences.

All of these assist in developing confidence, resilience, broader understanding of the world, literacy skills and numeracy in practical contexts. Our support for community education enhancement activities has been whittled down with cuts over successive years. The figures speak for themselves. Only an enlightened have defended community education.

The wraparound concept in New York City’s improvement framework is trust. Scandinavian educators also have a different reverence for the profession. Our performance management seems to have failed to deliver over many years. Bodies associated with this have come under scrutiny in recent times and we need to keep asking ‘ Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?’

At the same time, US schools focussing on social and emotional learning demonstrate positive achievements.

Maybe, like life itself, it is all about relationships. When will we be able to change the Scottish education report card from ‘could do better’ to ‘top of the class?’

Our once world-leading education system can return, but ironically lessons need learned.

Neil McLennan is an educator, author and speaker. He is former Co-Chair and General Secretary of the Young Academy of Scotland