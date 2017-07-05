Naina Bhardwaj: A woman embracing her sexuality is still frowned upon - even in the West

Indian feminist film ­Lipstick Under My Burkha has finally been cleared for release in India after concerns that it was too “lady-oriented” and ­contained sexual scenes and ­abusive language.

Never have I seen any of these being issues in the multi-billion pound Bollywood industry, where the leads have always been male.

The film, which has won ­several film festival awards, follows four “feisty” women as they fight to ­pursue their dreams and desires.

Director Alankrita Shirvastava said in an interview: “The women live in a small town, with their small dreams, they have very suffocating and restricted lives and the film is about how they fulfil their dreams.”

Female ­sexuality remains a taboo ­everywhere – including the West. Whilst the need for feminism is finally being recognised and treated respectfully by most, the implication of females even daring to think sexually is frowned upon.

When a man embraces his ­sexuality he is met with the lighthearted, dismissive response of “boys will be boys”, used to defend men from the consequences of their actions and uphold the patriarchy.

On the other hand, when my friend did this, she was met with awkward glances, bodily shifts and clumsy excuses to leave. I dare not imagine what the response would be if I were to say that she was a brown girl from an orthodox Hindu family.

On the few occasions when the issue of female sexuality arises, so does that of class. If a women is in touch with her sexuality, she is seen as uneducated and low class, often illogically associated with strippers, porn stars or z-list celebrities. Female sexuality is treated as a joke, male sexuality considered natural.

Many women themselves don’t even accept it. Naomi Katz, the author of Beautiful: Being an Empowered Young Woman and the founder of Beautiful Project, a movement dedicated to building self-confidence among adolescent girls and young women, said some of the adolescent girls she spoke to enjoyed the attention they received from men, even though they were clearly objectifying them.

I’m not saying that the objectification of women is okay. But for a woman to openly say she likes attention – not merely “admitting” it – shouldn’t be frowned upon. For a woman to have sex on the first date shouldn’t be frowned upon. For a woman to be in touch with her sexuality shouldn’t be frowned upon.

When the context is appropriate, I would like to see women in ­positions of influence fully embrace their sexuality. They should hold the power over how they are perceived, with their words, actions and attitudes. However, if they choose to speak to a women’s magazine about their favourite sexual positions, should they really be viewed in a reduced capacity?

The more women who believe they can be open about their sexuality the less chances there are of female sexuality remaining a taboo.

Naina Bhardwaj is a student from Glasgow.