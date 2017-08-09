Mary Allison: Breast cancer sufferers want the chance to spend good quality time with those they love

I just want to live. These are the words I frequently hear from women who face the difficult reality of living with incurable secondary breast cancer – where their cancer has spread to another part of the body.

Although this awful disease is life-limiting, many of the women we meet are living well, thanks to the quality and availability of drugs and access to clinical trials in Scotland. The fact is that scientific progress is making a difference for people with cancer.

Yet, it’s no secret that tough decisions must be – and are being – made, as Scotland’s NHS faces increasingly challenging times. But what will these decisions look like in practice and how will they impact on the lives of patients and their families? There’s been a lot of talk in the NHS recently about the concept of ‘Realistic Medicine’ – the Chief Medical Officer’s plan to deliver a person-centred and sustainable health service. It has sparked a wide ranging debate on where our NHS goes next. It has generated provocative views around whether the NHS should spend money on new life-extending cancer treatments and more thoughtful views around how we can do the best for everyone.

Working with people who live well with secondary breast cancer demonstrates to me daily that we need to listen to what matters to them. Scotland has worked hard to make ‘the big C’ more of ‘a wee c’ and thanks to scientific progress, and our incredible NHS, secondary breast cancer is now a condition where people diagnosed with the condition have choices.

For me, Realistic Medicine is about supporting people with a diagnosis of secondary breast cancer to access the most appropriate care for them, including the option of the most effective life-extending drugs we can offer.

Women with secondary breast cancer repeatedly tell us that what matters to them the most is spending good quality time with those they love. And they’re not just talking about the big moments in life either – having a night out with friends; picking children up from school; taking their dog for a walk. It’s the little pleasures of living that are cherished the most and new cancer drugs can be effective enough to allow sometimes many years of good quality of life to be enjoyed. They want the chance to live – to be a loving partner, a caring parent, a valued friend and a hard-working employee. That’s why having access to life-extending drugs like Kadcyla on Scotland’s NHS is so important. The decision to make it available has transformed treatment options for women with HER2 positive secondary breast cancer. These are drugs with a big impact on people’s quality, as well as quantity, of life. They have milder side-effects and offer a better chance of enjoying the time you have left. Yes, new innovations cost money. But, if you ask secondary breast cancer patients, it is certainly money well spent.

What matters to them is that access continues and keeps pace with advances in new treatments – and we need to find a way of achieving this at prices the NHS can afford.

The Scottish Government is committed to reforming the way new medicines make their way into our NHS. The changes will mean that engagement with drug companies will be smarter and decision making will be better. We welcome these changes because they will make care for people with secondary breast cancer more person-centred.

Breast Cancer Now’s vision is that by 2050 everyone who develops breast cancer will live. This is a goal that is shared by the Scottish Government and it forms a key part of their cancer strategy. To get there we need to work together to prevent breast cancer where possible, detect it early and treat it effectively.

The concept of Realistic Medicine can help us make this ambition a reality, but only if it’s interpreted in the right way. The way that puts every patient and their needs at the centre of decision-making. For the many people living with secondary breast cancer today, and those who will be diagnosed in the future, what matters is we focus on helping them live longer and better quality lives.

Mary Allison, Breast Cancer Now’s Director for Scotland