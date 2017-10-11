Martyn McLaughlin: The game’s a bogey for the jewel in Trump’s golf empire

The US president and his family are struggling to return Turnberry to profit, says Martyn McLaughlin

This weekend, an international delegation will descend on Trump Turnberry to contest a little-known competition known as the Nation’s Cup. The three-day event, which commands an entry fee of £960 per person, will include teams from Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Russia, which as any fairweather sporting fan might note, are countries with inauspicious golfing pedigrees.

What connects them, however, is wealth, and the individuals who will take to the course are hardly short of a bob or two. They include a senior vice-president at Compagnie de Banque Privée Luxembourg Quilvest and the founder and CEO of a consultancy firm in the Grand Duchy which specialises in investment fund restructuring. The party will be joined by Turnberry’s sales manager, who will be hoping that the links proves the ideal place to close a deal or two. Goodness knows Turnberry would welcome the cash.

The South Ayrshire resort remains one of the game’s crowning jewels, famed for hosting the 1977 Open Championship which spurred Tom Nicklaus and Jack Nicklaus into some of the best golf of their glittering careers – the “duel in the sun”. Its prestige and global renown are invaluable assets, but as President Donald Trump is finding out, heritage is not a licence to print money.

As recently as January, Mr Trump declared business at Turnberry was going “unbelievably” well, thanks to the fall in the pound in the months after the EU referendum. Ralph Porciani, the general manager at Turnberry, agreed as much, suggesting the resort was on course to enjoy “its best year of revenue in 100 years”. Pointing to increasing numbers of US golfers jetting in to take advantage of the weak currency, he projected the takings would be between 15 per cent and 20 per cent higher than the previous record of £16.2 million, set in 2007 (fact check: records show turnover that year was actually £15.9m).

If those forecasts seemed ambitious at the time, the hindsight afforded by recent filings to Companies House suggests they verged on delusional. Far from being in the black, Turnberry is deep in the rough. Operating losses more than doubled last year to £17.62m, with currency losses and transaction costs – a supposed Brexit boon – running up further losses of £9.63m.

Indeed, if you tally up the successive years of operating losses and hits on currency sustained by Mr Trump since he took over Turnberry, he is out of pocket to the tune of £44.46m. The resort is now dependent on loans of £111,961,000 to its ultimate parent company, the Donald J Trump Revocable Trust, a New York state grantor trust with just two trustees – Mr Trump, and Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organisation’s chief financial officer.

In his director’s report, Eric Trump, the second son charged with running Turnberry in his father’s absence, qualified the losses, making clear that, for the first half of the year, the James Miller-designed hotel and flagship Ailsa course were partly closed for a major revamp. While that may be true, a closer look at the books suggests it is not as significant a factor as the young scion would have you believe; over the latter half of 2016, Turnberry still ran up an operating loss of £670,000. It may be a sum the Trumps are able to absorb in return for the reflected glory that comes with being Turnberry’s stewards, but the numbers puncture the self-mythologising nonsense of Donald Trump the phenomenal businessman.

In Mr Trump’s defence, there is an important caveat to note in that he is not the first owner to lose money at Turnberry. From British Transport Hotels and Nitto Kogyo through to Starwood and Leisurecorp, successive custodians have seldom found it straightforward to translate its sterling reputation into financial success. In fact, it is 15 years since the resort last turned a profit, and even that amounted to a modest £842,000.

In large part, that is down to Turnberry’s remote location, with the winding road leading south from Ayr through Minishant and Maybole hardly classed as a infrastructural gem. But some of Turnberry’s current failings are the fault of Mr Trump and his children. By laying on a helicopter charter service to and from Glasgow Prestwick Airport for his well-heeled customers, he hoped to counter geographical constraints and promote Turnberry as part of what he called the “Trump Triangle”, taking in his courses in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, and Doonbeg in County Clare – the idea was for rich US tourists to visit all three resorts in one trip, but according to a source at Turnberry, the uptake has been muted, with hotel occupancy also below expectations.

“There is a customer base for the exclusive charter, but it is not significant enough to really drive revenue,” he explained. “I think there has been an overestimation of the US market in general.”

In recent months, there has a been a gradual push to attract domestic customers, to the extent that Turnberry – “one of the great resorts of the world,” according to Mr Trump – is now a merchant on voucher sites like Itison, offering discounts of up to 66 per cent on breaks. “We don’t know if Mr Trump himself is even aware of it, but it complements our sales strategies and there’s certainly no sense that it’s diminishing Turnberry’s status,” the source added.

That may be the case, but if he wishes to keep his father sweet the next time they speak, Eric Trump may wish to steer the conversation away from daily discount deals and towards the affluent visitors from Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Russia. On second thoughts, maybe don’t mention the Russians.