Martyn McLaughlin: SNP’s revolution risks leaving the poorest behind

The Scottish Government’s Community Choices scheme will hand millions to local people to spend on what they want, but when the idea was introduced in Brazil it didn’t go as planned.

If there is one over-arching talent the SNP has demonstrated during its decade in government, it is its capacity for appropriation.

Time and again, it has cherry-picked forward-thinking ideas from around the world, subjected them to the nips and tucks of a rebranding exercise, and unveiled them as their own.

Whether it is the charge on carrier bags – previously rolled out in the likes of Denmark and Ireland – baby boxes – modelled on a Finnish initiative dating back to 1938 – or the deposit-return scheme for bottles and cans – pioneered in Sweden 33 years ago – it has shown enterprising and expansive thinking in how it repurposes the successful policies of other administrations.

It is the political equivalent of Keith Richards transplanting an old Delta blues riff into a new recording; depending on how the idea is presented, it may come across as a touch presumptuous, but ultimately all that matters is the end result. If the policies help improve lives, that is all that matters – the issue of their authorship is one best reserved for partisan Twitter spats.

But its latest import, known as ‘participatory budgeting’, may not be so straightforward a fit.

The concept, which originated in Brazil, is simple in both premise and purpose.

It allows local groups and community councils to bypass red tape and decide how a slew of grants and funding pots are spent in their area.

The money helps realise modest yet important ambitions, such as creating community gardens, after-school clubs, and heritage trails, as well as the refurbishment of vital resources such as scout halls and community centres.

But it is the long game that is even more important.

Participatory budgeting’s cheerleaders argue that it is a means of empowering communities, countering distrust in electoral politics, and encouraging people to play an active part in politics. In short, it aims to show that local democracy is not necessarily synonymous with local government.

It was introduced in the city of Porto Alegre in 1989, just four years after voters had brought an end to a generation of authoritarian military rule. At a time of upheaval and hyper-inflation, it helped embed basic democratic building blocks.

In the decade following its implementation, its achievements were plentiful, such as nearly trebling the number of schools and nurseries in the city and bankrolling essential infrastructural work.

Here in Scotland, the impetus behind participatory budgeting – rechristened as the bouncy, Big Society-esque “Community Choices” – may be different, but the goal is the same.

According to Kevin Stewart, the local government minister, the initiative is “a clear way of bringing democracy to local communities by giving people a direct voice in spending decisions”.

The initiative has already been given a soft launch.

Last year, the fund helped more than 39,000 people to have a say on expenditure in their communities. Indeed, the fledgling scheme has been a victim of its own success. Less than one in five community organisations applying for funding were successful – cumulatively, they applied for £5,774,902 in funding when £750,000 was available.

However, Mr Stewart has made it clear the shackles are about to come off.

The Government has reached an agreement with Cosla, which will set every council in Scotland the target of allocating one per cent of their budgets to the programme by 2021 – that could mean the public will be able to have their say on where £160 million goes every year.

At a time when local government finances are under extraordinary pressure, that represents a significant commitment, especially to an initiative that has demonstrable shortcomings.

For all the good participatory budgeting has done in Porto Alegre, studies into its impact show the very poorest of the city’s inhabitants rarely play a part in the decisions, mainly because they have the least amount of free time, and are less able to organise themselves in order to fight for resources.

There is a chance that this problem will be even more acute in an established democracy, where community councils – grassroots bodies with the knowledge, resources, and will to apply for funding – flourish in prosperous areas. A 2013 government working group found that the most deprived areas of Scotland are likeliest to have inactive community councils.

When such bodies are the most obvious tools for pursuing the millions up for grabs, that poses a problem for the government’s aim of engaging with poor and marginalised communities.

In any case, there is a postcode lottery when it comes to the most local tier of statutory representation. Dumfries and Galloway and Perth and Kinross are two local authorities of similar population size, but the former has 107 community councils, while the latter can muster just 52.

Community Choices will not solve that democratic deficit; if anything, it risks making it worse, as well-organised, mobilised groups dominate the debate and decision-making process at the expense of those left out of the loop. An idea intended to close the gulf in equality and participation could end up widening it.

It would be a shame were that eventuality to come to pass.

The spirit of the fund is commendable and Mr Stewart’s intentions are sincere. But he and the Scottish Government must realise that this is one policy that cannot be lifted lock, stock and barrel without some careful planning.