Martyn McLaughlin: Circus is a waking dream for kids young and old

A much-maligned form of traditional entertainment remains a spectacle like no other, writes Martyn McLaughlin

The magic of the circus is how it gives too much of everything, yet leaves you pining for more. I remember my first visit, when the dreich red blaes of Greenock’s Ravenscraig pitches was transformed overnight into a harlequin township. Wagons and Harley Davidsons squatted in the spaces between lorries and caravans, while the evening air hung heavy with the smells of diesel, cigarette smoke, candy floss and hot dogs. It was the smell of temptation, wrapped in a warning.

Even before I caught sight of the big top at the epicentre of this strange new world, I wanted to be part of it. Two hours later, bewildered and exhausted come the show’s finale, I had resolved to run away and join its ranks, an aspiration thwarted by my lack of any discernible talent and the child locks on our Ford Escort.

When that feeling began to ebb is a memory less potent. I would visit now and then, cheering along to the ever changing shows. Eventually, however, enthrallment gave way to appreciation. In the end, the fascination faded altogether. At least, that is how it seemed at the time, having given no heed to the possibility that it was not the circus which might have lost something.

Whatever the cause, that delight packed up and moved away, capturing another boy in another west of Scotland town. An absence spanning years segued into decades, until Saturday past, when I was reaquainted with a spectacle both familiar and revelatory, its sensory eruption an immediate corrective to my adulthood-induced amnesia.

Within a 13 metre diameter ring, thrown up overnight around the joggers, jakes, and amateur cricketers of Glasgow’s Queen’s Park recreation ground, a troupe of knife throwers, acrobats, clowns, jugglers, horse riders, and motorcycle stuntmen from Zippos Circus brought that early euphoria rushing back. With it came a newfound understanding of why their storied vocation is so special.

Beside me, my eldest daughter, on the cusp of her third birthday, gasped as trapeze artist Kimberley Souren swung from the rigging above, then cooed as Odka Amraa swirled a dozen glittering hula hoops from her slight frame. At one point, she turned to me, her breath warm and buttery from the popcorn, and whispered of her wonder.

It would be easy to hold up such family rituals as a response to critics of the circus who scoff at the very idea of categorising it as an artform. They regard it as an anomaly and a triviality, a vulgar, exploitative sideshow of sugar and sequins which wallows in the most base form of entertainment since Emperor Honorius decreed an end to gladiatorial contests in his failing Rome. They are, of course, right. It is these very things which make the circus great.

In what other walk of life might you find such a dizzying hybrid of mediums which, twice a day, celebrates a hundred little moments, each a constituent part of a larger extravaganza? Nearly every act - rooted in American tradition and east European folklore - has been passed down from one generation to the next, before being refined and honed with such unerring precision that, cumulatively, they conjure up the illusion of spontaneous havoc.

In adulthood, you marvel not just at the show, but the organisation of it all: the army of backstage helpers; the logistics of taking such a show on the road; the way the performers, glistening with sweat, help sell sweets and toys during intervals.

At the centre of it all stands the ringmaster, a pristine figure clad in a candy red tailcoat and bow tie. With a knowing wink, he helps orchestrate the chaos.

Zippos, an annual visitor to Glasgow’s southside, is fortunate to have one of the best in Norman Barrett. A stalwart of circus life since 1948, he first donned the ringmaster’s top hat eight years later. Now a sprightly 81, his teal blue eyes add a twinkle to every matinee. He made time to chat after Saturday’s show, although when I asked after the secret of his longevity, he looked at me as might a labrador when queried why it chases a stick. “This isn’t work, it’s fun,” he replied. “Why would you ever want to stop?”

The choice, of course, is not always a ringmaster’s to make. The presumption that the circus, falling in and out of public taste, will find a way to survive is a careless one. Last month, the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey, one of the world’s oldest companies, saw its big top furled for the last time after 146 years.

Its proprietors cited waning attendances and spiralling operating costs, though in truth, the main factor was its 14-year legal fight with animal rights groups over the treatment of its performing elephants. The case was thrown out in 2014 after it emerged a witness had been paid for his testimony, but the victory was hollow.

In a concession to growing welfare protests, the circus - which continued to use tigers, lions, camels, llamas, pigs, dogs, and even a kangaroo as part of its shows - announced the elephants would be retired. Having recklessly refused to move with the times, it lurched in the opposite direction with a show complete with giant video screens, smartphone app, and an elaborate narrative involving an evil galactic queen.

Zippos, mercifully, refuses to grasp at the whims of the day in an attempt to remain relevant. It is we who are granted entry to their world, and what a place it is. Whatever it is I lost nearly thirty years ago, I have found again. This time, I will cherish it. As Norman tells the faithful at the end of each and every show: “You’re never too old, too young, or too cool for the circus.”

Long may the show go on.