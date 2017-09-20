Martin Davidson: Give the kids a sense of adventure – and watch them become grown-ups

The Skills for Life Award is the pinnacle of Outward Bound courses engaging participants in significant levels of adventure, often resulting in life-changing development of personal and interpersonal skills and confidence.

Scotland’s Next Generation is ­funded by generous donations from a small group of individuals, companies, trusts and foundations. In most cases, an SNG donor funds a young person to have the unique opportunity to participate in the Skills for Life Award.

For many participants just the thought of travelling to the middle of the Highlands and staying away from home with a group of strangers for 19 days is a very daunting prospect, which is why we offer ­additional s­upport through a ­mentoring scheme.

Retired teacher Sheila MacKenzie from Glasgow has a lifelong passion for supporting young people and for the benefits of being in wilderness environments. Sheila has been an SNG mentor for the past two years working with inner city young Scots to help prepare them organisationally and emotionally for their Outward Bound programme.

She said: “It’s the joy of seeing young people connect with the outdoors and go on a journey of self-discovery, adventure and more importantly have fun in the learning process.”

Sixteen-year-old Shawn Burton is starting at Dumfries College ­shortly and was funded through the ­Scotland’s Next Generation project to take part in the Skills for Life Award, which he successfully completed this August.

Shawn talked about his experience a day before the end of his adventure, saying: “When a new opportunity comes I’ve always been a bit wary in case it is this going to be bad and I’ve always been a bit anxious and I didn’t want to try.

“But then I learnt on this ­programme that if you do that then you’ll never learn anything, so you always have to give everything a go.”

Shawn was put into the Cameron Clan during his summer adventure along with 11 other young people. With bright eyes and a wide smile, he said that the long hikes, ­mental and physical challenges and even the midges he experienced with his ­fellow clan members, were all part of the process for change and growth.

He summed up: “The Skills for Life Award has brought the best out of me as a person and as a team member. It has taught me the skills that can be transferred into everyday life.”

Cara Murie, aged 17, from ­Edinburgh, also took part in the Skills for Life Award at the same time as Shawn and described her ­experience as part of the Stuart Clan as life-changing.

Cara said: “The Cara that walked in three weeks ago was absolutely ­terrified to get on the bus to even come here. I came here with little confidence thinking ‘What if I’m stuck with people I don’t like or what if I don’t fit in’.

“Outward Bound has created so many memories and has allowed me to bring out the best version of me, along with overcoming fears, obstacles and challenges that were faced by my teammates and me.

“Being here has really just made me realise that I can now go in to any scenario and I can be myself and be accepted for that – that everyone is different and that’s a good thing to be. It has made me a stronger and more independent and better person, in which I now feel comfortable to face any challenges that might lie ahead.”

In the spring, we released The ­Outward Bound Trust’s fourth Social Impact Report. Evidence of the impact of the Skills for Life Award was gathered and analysed using ­rigorous statistical methods by an external research company called Get the Data. Participants completed questionnaires before and after their Skills for Life Award and again six and 12 months later.

Those taking part recorded ­sustained improvements in ­resilience, time management, ­leadership and communication twelve months on, and female ­participants also recorded sustained improvements in emotional control and confidence twelve months on.

Cara added: “Outward Bound Loch Eil is just an amazing place and I wouldn’t change it for the world. If anything I would change the length of the award and make it longer!”

If you’d like to become a Scotland’s Next Generation donor or mentor please contact martin.davidson@outwardbound.org.uk or call 0141 413 0242.

Martin Davidson is director of The Outward Bound Trust.