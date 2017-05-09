Martin Armstrong: Attitudes to poverty must change

Can you imagine not being able to afford to switch on your heating … for three years? That was the predicament faced by a tenant, whose story I heard recently from a member of our staff.

When the temperature plunged, she wore extra clothes. When it became really cold, she turned on a small electric heater for brief spells. She had no money to buy a cooker and got by with a second-hand microwave.

Her life changed when eventually she opened up about her circumstances to her housing ­officer.

Put in touch with one of Wheatley’s welfare benefits advisers, it was ­discovered that she had been ­missing out on £60 a week to which she was ­entitled. The Department of Work and Pensions backdated her payments, resulting in a cheque for £10,000.

At a stroke, she was taken out of ­poverty. Not only could she afford to heat her home, she was able to buy furniture and a cooker – things most of us accept as the norm in our ­comfortable lives.

According to Scottish Government figures released last month, one ­million people are living in “relative poverty” in Scotland. Shockingly, around a quarter of the country’s children are growing up without many of the basics of life the rest of us take for granted.

Many of the people – individuals, couples and families – which ­Wheatley works with and for every day are struggling, in one form or another. As an organisation, we exist to be a force for good in the lives of those people. That means doing all we can to break the cycle of ­poverty and exclusion that so many still ­experience.

Employment and training are two of the keys to ‘Making Homes and Lives Better’. Over the past ­decade or so, Wheatley’s registered social ­landlords – Glasgow Housing ­Association, Cube, Loretto, West Lothian Housing Partnership, Dunedin Canmore and Barony – have ­created no fewer than 11,000 jobs and 2000 training places.

Most have been taken up by people living in our homes. For many, it is a lifeline out of poverty and a spring board to a better life.

One lad, taken on by Dunedin ­Canmore in Edinburgh, was ­homeless at 16. Now, he has his own ­tenancy and is six months into his housing apprenticeship. He has set his sights on becoming a housing officer.

Most of the group’s social and ­economic programmes and activities are run through the Wheatley ­Foundation.

This charitable organisation, chaired by Scotland’s former Chief Medical Officer, Sir Harry Burns, is on course to support 10,000 people across the country.

Its latest initiative will see it partner with the National Theatre of Scotland to give 200 young people, many from deprived areas, a taste of the theatre through workshops and visits to see plays and shows.

For the past four years, I’ve been a member of Glasgow’s Poverty ­Leadership Panel, a multi-agency partnership ­involving public, ­private and third-sector organisations, as well as ­people who have experience of poverty. It’s doing great work to ­create a fairer and more inclusive city.

At Wheatley, some of our latest ­contributions include designing new online courses for our 2500 staff, highlighting the latest facts and best practices in tackling poverty, and launching a social media campaign to challenge negative attitudes and help more people understand the causes of poverty and what it’s like to live in hardship.

Our campaign will ask people from all walks of life to review and reconsider their take on ­poverty, challenging stereotypical behaviours and misconceptions, and removing ­stigma. Too many people still believe poverty is inevitable and unavoidable. That needs to be challenged, and changing the attitude of people, ­communities and society to those in need is a great place to start.

Martin Armstrong leads Wheatley Group, Scotland’s largest housing, care and property management organisation.