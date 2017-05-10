Marshall Dallas: Teenagers offer bright future for Scotland

I had the pleasure of ­supporting the Balfron High School Duke of Edinburgh hiking and camping trip around Loch Ard in the beautiful, early summer weather at the weekend and was blown away by the quality, character and humour of the teenagers participating.

If the young men I was partly responsible for are anything to go by, then Scotland is doing well at producing the kind of millennial talent that can help drive our society and economy.

Leadership and values were an important part of the trip and these subjects were discussed over mugs of hot chocolate in the fading light.

At the EICC, we have been ­considering our own brand ­values over the last few months as we strive to be an even better proposition for both our ­people, our customers and the tens of thousands of conference ­delegates who pass through our doors over the course of the year.

After a number of focus groups and workshops, the new vision we have arrived at is ‘creating an environment which inspires ­ideas that change the world’. This may seem a lofty aim but a combination of experience and what we’ve got planned at the venue has shown us that it’s a realisable challenge.

At the end of this month, Barack Obama jets into ­Edinburgh for one of his first major public speaking engagements since exiting the the White House amid one of the most compelling electoral and political chapters of the 21st century. It will be a great ­honour to host the former US president – a modern day crusader who encompasses values and leadership. Social enterprise is now firmly incorporated in the DNA of any organisation that holds itself out as value-driven in 2017.

Over the last 12 months, we have welcomed a series of bodies who live and breathe social impact, from George Clooney’s Not On Our Watch foundation, which is trying to make a difference in South Sudan, to the Leonardo Di Caprio Foundation, which aims to ensure the long-term health and wellbeing of all Earth’s inhabitants.

In 2015, we introduced an ongoing series of free ­lectures – InnovationNation – where Scotland’s innovators, who have brought about real and lasting change in their fields of expertise, address public audiences.

Today, there are many great things happening in Scotland – the success of our universities, our fast-growing technology sector, our global reputation in areas like renewable energy to name but three – but we also face challenges in the form of political and economic uncertainty.

At the same time, I believe our business community is getting better at joined-up thinking, collaboration and the kind of actions that will allow us to be in better shape for whatever lies in store for our country and its people.

When you get to spend time with young people like I did at the weekend, it underscores how important our legacy is for those who come after.

Marshall Dallas is chief ­executive of the Edinburgh International Conference ­Centre (EICC).