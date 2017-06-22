Louise Macdonald: Young people important to future of national parks

With its amazing landscapes, wildlife, and recreational opportunities, rural Scotland is a fantastic place for young people to grow up. However, we also have to accept it is not without its challenges as young people move into adulthood.

Rural isolation and access to services, training and employment opportunities are often cited by young people as reasons for moving away from rural areas. Recognising this challenge is a vital first step in addressing the issue.

It’s great to see Loch Lomond & Trossachs National Park Authority, for example, prioritising the issue as part of its National Park Partnership Plan for 2018-2023. It both sets out a vision of the exciting opportunities it can offer young people, while giving them the chance to feed into the proposal as part of the consultation.

Involving young people early is important. We need to let them lead the discussion and give them space to create and implement new ideas so that they can continue to live and work in rural areas.

If organisations are prepared to involve young people as equal partners from the start, it leads to better services for everyone in rural communities. Although letting go of the reins can be daunting for organisations, if you simply stay within your comfort zone, the zone will get smaller and smaller.

There are new markets and new models emerging all the time we can learn from. A young person living in Loch Lomond & Trossachs National Park right now could be looking for a chance to make something big happen. Safeguarding the future is about working together to make sure they have the connections and support they need to make that future happen.

Providing support at key transition stages for young people is vital. That doesn’t mean new services or resources – let’s take a good look at what exists already and make sure we’re making the most of it. Can we collaborate in ways that maybe haven’t happened before to adapt or enhance our approach? As well as talking to young people, I would urge organisations to talk to each other and actively look for unusual partnerships.

There is already some inspiring and sector-leading work going on such as Modern Apprenticeship schemes and what’s great about them is that young people “Earn while they Learn” – building skills and making money.

There are some really surprising opportunities out there employers might not know about, for example, a Digital Creative Apprenticeship, focussing on training in the use of digital media. For businesses within areas like Loch Lomond & the Trossachs, engaging effectively customers is something they want to do but perhaps don’t have the experience to. That’s where there’s an opportunity for young people and employers.

Scotland’s rural future can be a bright one when it comes to retaining people of a working age, but we need to work hard to make sure it’s a place suitable for all people for all ages.

Louise Macdonald OBE, is Chief Executive, Young Scot