Louisa Thomson: The beauty of Miss GB was that it gave me a platform to talk about mental health

On 15 September, I stood with almost 50 ­other ­women, including my twin sister Christina, to compete for the title of Miss Great Britain. I may not have won, but I am enormously proud that I achieved what I set out to do – to help raise awareness of mental health issues.

I am a mental health nurse, employed by the NHS within the ­Crisis Team in Fife, and I guess I am not what you would consider to be a typical beauty queen contestant.

Encouraged and supported by my friends and family, I decided to go for it, and when I won the title of Miss Stirling earlier this year to qualify for the final I was over the moon.

I also realised that Miss Great ­Britain offered me the perfect ­platform to talk about mental health and the challenges we face to break down stigma and discrimination.

Ahead of the final, I thought I would go against convention and approach a charity to become my ‘sponsor’ and I found my perfect match in ­Support in Mind Scotland, an organisation with an established record of ­supporting people affected by serious mental illness.

I went along to various services in my own time to find out more about them. It’s unbelievable what these services do to help people, especially as they are usually operating with limited resources. The counselling, support groups and peer volunteering I witnessed was first class and I don’t think these organisations get enough recognition for what they do. In my job I regularly encounter ­stigma and misconceptions ­surrounding mental health. Often people have a negative perception of mental illness and can be judgemental, even though it affects one in four of us.

If someone breaks an arm they know what the process is and that they will make a relatively straightforward recovery. However, because mental illness is something you can’t necessarily see, it doesn’t receive the same equality.

It is encouraging to see a gradual shift in attitudes in recent years, but I believe we can go a lot further. ­People are becoming more willing to open up about depression and ­anxiety, but so much more can be done to talk about and understand severe and enduring mental illnesses such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Schizophrenia or bipolar don’t just go away – there is no magic cure. When people talk about ‘recovery’ it doesn’t mean you will be brand new – recovery can come in many forms. Someone with a ­mental illness might not go back to feeling 100 per cent, but if the ­person can learn to live with and manage their symptoms, then that is a big step towards recovery.

Charities like Support in Mind ­Scotland can help on that journey. Many people are not aware of the ­support that is available in their community, especially for severe and enduring mental illnesses. It is so important for people to know what’s out there and the services they can access and that is why I have made it my goal to do all I can to raise mental health awareness.

Entering Miss GB has allowed me to take that to a wider audience, and when my sister – a paediatric nurse – also reached the final by winning Miss Dundee, we generated a lot of media attention because it isn’t every day identical twin nurses are in the line-up!

Being on TV and radio and appearing in various newspapers has been absolutely amazing and allowed me to explain my motivation for taking part. It’s not often you get an opportunity like this, and I have been determined to make the most of it.

A lot of people have contacted me asking for more information about mental health. Even if I can just help ten people by doing this I’d be ­happy. I just want people to be aware that mental ill health is not something to be ashamed of and that help is available to those who need it.

The Miss Great Britain finalists came from all walks of life, including construction work, but some of the girls were taken aback when I told them I was a mental health nurse. It’s a reaction I am used to.

When I tell people, they say: ‘Oh, I don’t know how you can do that’ or ‘That must be so tough’, but every job has its challenges and hard moments – there are plenty of ­positive ­outcomes as well. I wouldn’t change it for ­anything. I also have no regrets about entering Miss Great ­Britain, which has been a wonderful experience. It has made me even more determined to continue promoting mental health awareness, and I look forward to continuing to work with organisations like Support in Mind Scotland and Bipolar Scotland.

Miss Great Britain finalist and mental health nurse Louisa Thomson.