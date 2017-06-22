Logan Steele: Planning for a death should be made as simple, secure and painless as possible

Age Scotland is welcoming the Scottish Government’s announcement of the appointment of the first ­inspector of funeral directors in Scotland, Natalie McKail.

The creation of the role fulfils important recommendations by the national cremation investigation, led by Dame Elish Angiolini, and by Lord Bonomy’s infant cremation commission.

Logan Steele , General Manager of Age Scotland Enterprises

She will spend the first 18 months of her two-year appointment undertaking a review of the funeral profession, with a view to making recommendations to ministers on how it should be regulated, including whether to introduce a licensing regime.

Natalie will be working ­collaboratively with funeral directors, representative bodies and a broad range of stakeholders on behalf of the bereaved across Scotland, ensuring the highest standard of service at the most difficult time for families.

So why is this important? Well, with the expansion of options available, it is vital that although people will rightly be given different choices when it comes to arranging a funeral, there should be industry-wide standards.

It’s also an issue of public trust in the industry following the infant ­ashes scandal.

Whilst Natalie will not be reporting for another two years, in the meantime, Age Scotland offers the following guidance on what to consider when buying a funeral plan.

First of all, make sure you understand what is included in the funeral plan, and, especially, what costs are and are not covered.

If you intend a cremation funeral, it makes sense to find a plan that ­guarantees to cover the costs of a ­cremation, including the funeral director’s costs, the cremation fee and any minister’s fees. A plan that only provides a contribution to these fees – rather than a guarantee to pay them all – will in all likelihood leave a shortfall.

If you prefer a plan or provider that makes just a contribution to costs – rather than guaranteeing to cover them all – make sure you check that the contribution increases each year at least in line with general inflation or again there may be a shortfall.

Hopefully, a funeral plan will not be needed until many years after it is taken out and over the long term, of course, commercial companies, such as funeral plan providers, can grow or decline. Therefore, it’s crucial to make sure the money you have paid in is maintained securely.

It’s also worth finding out what will happen if the funeral director you select is no longer around at the time the funeral is needed; for example through retirement or closure of the business.

Don’t forget to compare the costs of different providers. This isn’t always as easy as it sounds but it’s important to consider any costs that the contributions specified will not cover. In general, the fewer the guarantees, the more the next of kin are likely to have to pay at the time of the funeral.

Check that the funeral plan you are considering is an actual pre-paid funeral plan. Of course, there are other ways to pay for a funeral, such as from savings or the value of an estate. But there are other financial products that are described as funeral plans, for example in their advertising, but which are not as defined in law.

At Age Scotland, our goal is to create a Scotland where everyone can love later life and this includes how we talk about the end of life. To give families the financial security with funeral-planning allows them to focus on what matters most, celebrating the life of our loved ones.

