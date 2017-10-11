Leader comment: Whitewash over race audit is unhelpful

Nearly four decades have passed since the scathing political sitcom, Yes Minister, depicted the civil service as the preserve of pale, plotting white men.

As with all sharply focused satire, the series succeeded by exploring an uncomfortable truth, but what is even more discomfiting is the knowledge that, in 2017, precious little appears to have changed when it comes to racial equality.

The world of Sir Humphrey Appleby may have focused on Whitehall’s ranks, but it is a veritable melting point when it comes to workforce diversity, at least when compared to Scotland.

Figures collected by the UK government’s Race Disparity Audit show that the nation has the whitest civil service anywhere in the UK.

The audit, which spans a spectrum of policy areas, has already sparked a lively debate. Few issues, however, are as important or far-reaching as the paltry representation of people from black and ethnic minority backgrounds among our public servants.

We are nowhere close to achieving racial equality in Scotland. Recent research by the Equality and Human Rights Commission found that those from ethnic minorities are four times more likely than the general population to live in overcrowded accommodation, and twice as likely to be poor and out of work.

The Scottish Government has been proactive when it comes to promoting gender equality, perhaps most famously through First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s decision to put in place a cabinet with a 50/50 gender balance. Such a step was symbolic, sending out a message to employers the nation over.

However, the latest audit makes it abundantly clear that some people are, well, more equal than others. Along with the dispiriting statistic which shows 97.9% of people in the civil service in Scotland are white, the data also reveals Scotland has the widest gap in economic inactivity between white and non-white communities anywhere in the UK. This, quite simply, is an appalling disparity.

It is also disappointing that the Scottish Government refused to co-operate with the audit, insisting it is developing its own approach to publishing racial inequality data that will “better reflect Scotland’s circumstances and needs”.

The issue of racial equality is not a playground for political spats and such a stance is regrettable.