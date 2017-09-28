Leader comment: We want well-informed children, Katie Hopkins is not the answer

There are plenty of inspiring celebrities to mentor our children, Katie Hopkins is not one of them, writes The Scotsman.

So Katie Hopkins is offering herself up to advise high school pupils on the “political and media landscape”.

In today’s ultra-connected age, most of us would agree that young people would benefit from guidance on safe and responsible use of social media and digital communications. But surely there could hardly be a less appropriate candidate for the job.

Both the Scottish Government and the country’s main teaching union have warned schools to think carefully before booking the former Apprentice candidate, whose outspoken views got her fired from her job as a radio host. And we would say the same.

We want our children to be well-informed and able to make sensible life choices, so inviting a “personality” whose qualification for the role is an inability to avoid blurting out the first questionable thought that comes into her head is wholly inappropriate.

Of course we defend freedom of expression, but there’s a time and a place. And this isn’t it. There are plenty of inspiring celebs who could provide the right kind of mentoring on this important topic.