Leader comment: We should be careful about comparing elections

The breakdown of total votes cast and percentages achieved by parties in last week’s local elections is a useful guide to the political mood.

The data is more reliable than an opinion poll, when the sample is often no more than 1,000 people.

That said, the turnout last week was 46.9 per cent, some way short of what will be recorded in next month’s general election.

We should be careful, then, about using last week’s figures to predict how the 59 Scottish seats at Westminster will carve up. In addition, the two elections are conducted using completely different voting systems, and the first past the post system is likely to favour the SNP again, as it did in 2015, even if the local election results breakdown looks increasingly concerning for the Nationalists.

The Conservatives believe that they could take 15 seats, and have given the SNP good reason to fear the fate of some senior figures. However, they may find that the harsh reality of a Westminster election is that 25 per cent of the overall vote, as achieved in the local elections, is not rewarded with 25 per cent of the seats.