Leader comment: Tennis centre offers opportunity

Passions have run high since Judy Murray first announced her proposal for a tennis centre near her Dunblane hometown, its location attracting over 1,000 local objections. A public inquiry has still to give a verdict seven months after hearing evidence.

Whatever the pros and cons over the centre’s location, one argument in this debate should be dismissed: the suggestion from some quarters that this is more of a legacy project for Judy Murray than for tennis.

Aside from the fact that Ms Murray has already reared two Wimbledon champions – hardly someone who still needs to be making a name for herself – what this interpretation fails to acknowledge is that Ms Murray has earned respect through years of dedication to grassroots sport. She has promoted tennis with dedication and enthusiasm, recognising that if the sport is to grow in Scotland, now is the time to push it.

Building a new tennis centre is not all about creating champions; it is about creating opportunities. Another Andy or Jamie Murray? That would be wonderful, but it’s more Judy Murrays we need first.