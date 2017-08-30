Leader comment: Tennis centre is a legacy for everyone

When Judy Murray’s sons were young tennis hopefuls she devoted years to honing their talent.

But not all potential tennis stars have parents who can offer such help.

For other people, inspired by Wimbledon and wanting to give the sport a try, the first hurdle can be the lack of indoor courts, indoor or outdoor. So the Scottish Government granting planning permission for the tennis and golf centre at Park of Keir, spearheaded by Ms Murray, is to be welcomed.

The development is not about elite sport, it’s about getting everyone or anyone involved. As well as a lack of sporting facilities, Scotland has health issues and an obesity crisis. Sport and exercise are important ways of combating – or preventing – these problems.

Whether you are into tennis or not, the proposals would get kids active. We need more such sports facilities, yet it has been a struggle to get this centre established – at a time when we have had the world’s No.1 men’s singles and doubles players.

It’s a relief common sense prevailed on this occasion.