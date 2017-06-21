Leader comment: Support for brave Doddie Weir

It is taking no liberty to describe Doddie Weir as one of the most popular figures in Scottish rugby, indeed one of the biggest personalities in Scottish sport. He lights up a room in the same way as he lit up rugby matches during a hugely successful career at club and international level.

The distressing news that he has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease will sadden anyone who has been entertained by this giant of the sport, whose warmth and humour has so often remind us that it is, in the end, just a game, and if we were down, all was not lost.

As a player, he was brave in pursuit of victory and put his body on the line even when all seemed lost. It is a determination that will serve him well as he faces up to the challenges MND will present.

Doddie has pledged to support MND researchers at the Euan MacDonald Centre in Edinburgh, as they seek better understanding of this dreadful condition. He can count on the support and love of the rugby community and beyond as he embarks on a journey which, spurred on by enormous goodwill, will see him tackle his opponent head on once more.