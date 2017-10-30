Leader comment: Sexual harassment in Scottish politics must be called out

The current wave of allegations of sexual harassment being levelled at men in positions of power would appear to be unstoppable.

Encouraged by the bravery of those who spoke out against Holyrood mogul Harvey Weinstein, a growing number of women tell shocking stories about their experiences with men from across show-business, the media, and politics; each day seems to bring new allegations about abusive men holding high profile positions.

Among those men who are now being called out for inappropriate behaviour are Westminster MPs but it would be naive to think the the problem of male abuse of power respects borders. It appears this is a problem that has also affected Holyrood.

Yesterday, a Scottish lawyer said a number of women had approached him about the issue of sexual harassment at the Scottish Parliament. If this is so – and we have no reason to doubt it – then Holyrood has a duty to react.

In the case of Weinstein, it quickly became clear that he had been able to prey on women for so long because others who were aware of – or had heard stories about – what he was doing chose to turn a blind eye.Such a failure by politicians to act if allegations are made against one of their own would be intolerable.

Scottish health secretary Shona Robison yesterday urged any victims of harassment at Holyrood to contact parliamentary authorities.

Some women may not find it easy to take that step and, therefore, it is incumbent on parliamentary officials and party leaders to ensure that, if possible, they take the initiative.

There are a number of questions which political leaders must now address. If issues about the behaviour of any MSP have been raised in the past, how were matters handled? Can Holyrood authorities guarantee that any future cases will be examined properly?

Are party leaders prepared to state publicly that they will stand with victims regardless of their colleagues finding the past catching up with them?

It seems very possible that we will hear details of unacceptable behaviour at Holyrood. If we do, any MSP tempted to participate in protection of a colleague guilty of sexual harassment must understand that they will pay a heavy cost for that complicity.