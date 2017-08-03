Leader comment: Right to play it safe at Festival

Every time there is a terror attack, in the UK or Europe, we know going about our daily lives will have to become that little bit more inconvenient, in the interests of security and safety.

For residents and visitors going to Edinburgh’s Festival and Fringe this will mean frustrating delays this year following the installation of anti-terror barriers in key locations and with security checks being stepped up at venues.

The festival is a fun event, often with a carefree atmosphere. Standing at a pop-up bar one minute, taking your seat at a venue ten minutes later. Sadly, some of that freedom could be about to change. It will become necessary – shock, horror – to turn up for a show in good time, or even… early.

But there should be no complaints. The reasons why barriers have been installed to prevent terror attacks in vehicles are loud and clear. These are not here for show.

This will not spoil the festival; it will be improved if people are reassured security has been stepped up. Inconvenience is a very small price to pay for safety.