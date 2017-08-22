Leader comment: Reading scheme keeps pupils on the right page

The extension from primary to secondary schools of a national drive to get children reading is to be welcomed, as literacy standards continue to give cause for concern.

Marc Lambert, chief executive of the Scottish Book Trust, points out that it is important to roll out the scheme in secondary schools because the pleasure of reading can be lost as the pressure of exams takes over. He’s right to identify this drop-off point, which takes effect when children can be forgiven for letting the habit slip.

In addition, however, the need to remind children that reading is good for them is increasingly important in the digital age, when it has become easy to restrict the practice to scrolling through social media posts for an hour or two.

Technology provides excellent entertainment, but not much beats a good book.