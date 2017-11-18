Leader comment: Prophecy tells of Scotland victory over All Blacks

As the forces of greatest power in the world of 480BC approached, the people of Athens were overcome with panic – until, that is, a prophecy of the most unlikeliest of victories was issued by the famed Oracle of Delphi. The Persian Empire was duly vanquished, Athens and democracy saved.

For Persia read New Zealand’s All Blacks, for Athens read Scotland, and for the Oracle of Delphi read, ahem, the author Alexander McCall Smith. We hope.

Sometimes, contests are settled before they begin and, given Scotland have never beaten the All Blacks at 15-a-side rugby, that could be the case today.

However, if they have the requisite self-belief, underdogs can win. So McCall Smith’s “prophecy” in his 44 Scotland Street story that the national side will win 13-0 might, just might, make a difference.

Every member of the squad will be required to play the game of their lives, we may need a little luck, the crowd must play its part, but if everything comes together victory can be ours.

So, when the haka begins, the Scots must do one thing: believe.