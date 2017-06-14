Leader comment: Police authority chairman had to go

The decision of Andrew Flanagan to stand down at the Scottish Police Authority was the only way forward for both parties, after the chairman was heavily criticised by two Holyrood committees.

The public audit committee spoke of “very serious concerns” over Mr Flanagan’s stewardship, and the justice sub-committee on policing said they “do not have confidence” in his leadership. These public rebukes, from within the Scottish Government, made Mr Flanagan’s position untenable. But he held on for a few more weeks, now stating that he will step down to avoid becoming a “distraction” to the new ten-year policing strategy. It’s a wise move, because the performance of the SPA had already become all about its chairman, and regardless of his own opinion of his leadership, his refusal to give way had become the story. He should have gone long before now.

One of Mr Flanagan’s main objectives upon taking office was to increase transparency at the SPA. He ended up doing the opposite, by deciding to hold the majority of meetings in private despite objections. Tasked with steadying the ship, he rocked the boat.

Taking on the responsibilities of chairman of the SPA is a big undertaking, at a time when Police Scotland has been asked to make huge savings, and is embarking on a new ten-year policing strategy. And as Police Scotland undergoes reform, so must the SPA. This needs strong leadership, as opposed to a figure whose head is being demanded by MSPs.

Ironically, Mr Flanagan can point to putting changes to the governance process in place. However, this came too late to save him, and there was a feeling that he had only taken this action because of the pressure he had been put under by critics.

Further reform of the SPA is required, to restore faith in its purpose and its effectiveness. But potential candidates will note that the last two appointments as chairman – Mr Flanagan, and Vic Emery – have been troubled tenures. Is the structure too difficult to manage?

That question should be considered as the Scottish Government reviews how the SPA board’s performance could be improved. But regardless of any obstacles to progress within the SPA, it had become quite clear that Mr Flanagan was not the person to overcome them. Now the focus can return to what is best for the SPA, rather than what is best for its chairman.